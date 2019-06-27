Google Maps for iOS Gains Live Traffic Info for Buses, Transit Crowdedness Predictions

Thursday June 27, 2019 10:52 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Google today announced a major update for Google Maps on both Android and iOS, introducing new transit-related features.

Google Maps will now provide details on live traffic delays for buses in places where real-time information doesn't exist from local transit agencies, which will let Maps users see if a bus will be late, how long the delay might be, and how long travel might take.


The app will provide details on exactly where delays are on the map so riders will know what to expect before getting on a bus.

Along with live traffic information for buses, Google is adding crowdedness predictions for transit routes. Based on past ride information, Google Maps will offer up details on how crowded a bus, train, or subway is likely to be.


The new Google Maps features are rolling out today on Android and iOS in close to 200 cities around the world.

ImperfectLion
34 minutes ago at 11:00 am
As someone who uses the busses a lot in the UK, I’m really excited for these new features!
The ‘crowdedness’ sounds awesome because sometimes busses are so full that you’ll have to stand.
I assume it’ll work the same way as how google shows how busy a shop is at certain times.
