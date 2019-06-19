Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Code in macOS Catalina Suggests Apple is Working on Catalyst Versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac
Last, Troughton-Smith found that the Project Catalyst software on macOS Catalina includes Shortcuts frameworks suggesting a future Shortcuts for Mac app, and now it appears Apple is also working on a Catalyst version of the Messages app.
There is a whole lot of evidence in Catalina that they're working on a full, Catalyst version of Messages, much like Shortcuts for Mac. So, just like Shortcuts, I decided to cut to the chase and do it myself by calling the system frameworks. Voilà pic.twitter.com/IsXKrGpemd— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019
Much of the UIKit Messages app is functional on macOS, using the native Catalyst UI from the macOS Catalina system frameworks. iMessage Effects, for example, are functional.
And, just for reference: this isn't a 'marzipanified' version of the Messages app from the iOS Simulator. This is the 'native' Catalyst UI coming from the macOS 10.15 system frameworks. Just like Shortcuts, it's all there, and mostly works if you know how to talk to it pic.twitter.com/VO59kPbbVY— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019
iMessage Effects! pic.twitter.com/e6VM0xa6g4— Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) June 19, 2019
Apple made no mention of an overhauled Messages app or bringing Shortcuts to Mac when introducing macOS Catalina, so these features could be reserved for a future Catalina release that's perhaps coming later in the year.
