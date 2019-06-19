New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Code in macOS Catalina Suggests Apple is Working on Catalyst Versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac

Wednesday June 19, 2019 5:20 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple appears to be working on full Project Catalyst versions of Messages and Shortcuts for Mac, according to hints of the new apps found by developer Steve Troughton-Smith.


Hidden Shortcuts for Mac code running on macOS Catalina, via Steve Troughton-Smith
Last, Troughton-Smith found that the Project Catalyst software on macOS Catalina includes Shortcuts frameworks suggesting a future Shortcuts for Mac app, and now it appears Apple is also working on a Catalyst version of the Messages app.


Much of the UIKit Messages app is functional on macOS, using the native Catalyst UI from the macOS Catalina system frameworks. iMessage Effects, for example, are functional.



Apple made no mention of an overhauled Messages app or bringing Shortcuts to Mac when introducing macOS Catalina, so these features could be reserved for a future Catalina release that's perhaps coming later in the year.

This is all very good. For a while I've felt that iOS gets all the attention and macOS and its apps sometimes feel neglected or feel like afterthoughts. This is going to change that.
