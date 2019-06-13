Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Logic Pro X Gets Refresh for Upcoming Mac Pro
Logic Pro X 10.4.5 now supports up to 56 processing threads, allowing music producers and film composers to work on demanding music projects with "unprecedented ease."
Apple says the Mac Pro with Logic Pro X 10.4.5 will allow pro musicians to do things that were never before possible. On the new Mac Pro, Logic Pro X can run up to five times the number of real-time plug-ins compared to the previous-generation machine.
Logic Pro X 10.14.5 increases the available track and channel count for all users, maxing out at 1,000 audio tracks and 1,000 software instrument tracks, a 4x increase.
The new software also supports 1,000 auxiliary channel strips, 1,000 external MIDI tracks, and 12 sends per channel strip. Apple has also improved the responsiveness of the Mixer and Event list when working with large sessions, as well as projects with multiple time edits and tempo changes. Additional features are highlighted below:
- The loop browser can filter by loop type and allows drag and drop of multiple loops into your project simultaneously.Apple's announcement includes statements from several composers and producers who are excited about the new Mac Pro. "Black Mirror" composer Daniel Pemberton said time is "incredibly valuable" when working on scores for TV shows and movies, and that he's excited about the performance improvements coming in Logic Pro X 10.4.5 with the new Mac Pro.
- The redesigned DeEsser 2 plug-in provides more options to reduce sibilance on audio tracks.
- MIDI beat clocks can be sent to individual ports, each with unique settings like timing offset and plug-in delay compensation
Oak Felder, producer for Demi Lovato, Drake, and Alicia Keys, said that it's clear Apple is committed to the pro community.
"As someone who uses Logic for everything I create musically, I got a huge kick seeing all the performance tweaks coming in Logic Pro X 10.4.5. And the expandability of the new Mac Pro will give it longevity and a home in my studio for a long time to come. It's clear that Apple is committed to the pro community, and I love that they are really listening and paying attention to our needs." -- Oak Felder, producer for Demi Lovato, Drake, Alicia Keys and RihannaLogic Pro X 10.4.5 is available today as a free update for all existing users, and new users can purchase it from the Mac App Store for $200. [Direct Link]
The new Mac Pro, and its accompanying Pro Display XDR, will be launching sometime this fall.
That is great.!
Now the "Pros" need some computers they can actually afford.
Very few musicians will be able to afford a Mac Pro. So basically all the "Pros" are still with no good hardware options.
Thank you Apple for your continuing neglect.
It's a nice upgrade.
For professional musicians (not hobbyist), it's a business expense.
If the musicians can't afford it or the music is a hobby, the new Mac Pro is probably not for them.
In that case, Apple has other cheaper computer models or the musician can use a solution outside of Apple.
Apple doesn’t need to ignore the pros. Haven’t you heard? They’ve all abandoned the Mac and switched to Windows long ago.Yeah... No they didn't. I mean, sure, some did, especially on the video/colorist side of things. But most pro designers and photogs, musicians, and even a ton of video editors, motion gfx artists, and colorists are still Mac.
No more comments about Apple ignores the pros :p
Looking good!
Apple doesn’t need to ignore the pros. Haven’t you heard? They’ve all abandoned the Mac and switched to Windows long ago.
Compatibility: macOS 10.13.6 or later, 64-bit processor
Looking good!
