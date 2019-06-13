Deals Spotlight: 2019 iPad Air Models Discounted to New Low Prices (Up to $40 Off)

Thursday June 13, 2019 7:21 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting the latest versions of Apple's iPad Air this week, with each configuration of the tablet receiving a new all-time-low price tag. Amazon offers the largest variety of iPad Air models on sale, but you'll find many of the same prices at B&H Photo, as we've denoted in the list further down.

Sale prices start at $469 for the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad Air, down from $499, and also include cellular models. Each iPad Air in the sale has hit a new lowest-ever price, amounting to as much as $40 off select configurations. These models were recently updated in March, so we have yet to see deeper discounts.

2019 iPad Air Sale


  • Wi-Fi, 64GB - $469, down from $499 [Amazon] ($30 off, lowest ever)
  • Wi-Fi, 256GB - $619, down from $649 [Amazon / B&H] ($30 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 64GB - $599, down from $629 [Amazon / B&H] ($30 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular, 256GB - $739, down from $779 [Amazon / B&H] ($40 off, lowest ever)
The new iPad Air models include a 10.5-inch Retina display, a Touch ID Home button, headphone jack, A12 Bionic processor, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with the Smart Keyboard. The 2019 iPad Air devices have a light enclosure that's just 6.1mm thick and weighs about one pound, and have replaced the previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro in the same category.

