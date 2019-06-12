iTunes Gift Card Deals: Save Up to 15% on iTunes Credit From PayPal, Target, and Costco

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
PayPal on eBay
To start, the best all-around discount for most people (in the United States) will be PayPal's 15 percent discount on eBay. By visiting the PayPal Digital Gifts storefront on eBay, you can get the $100 iTunes gift card for $85 for a limited time.
You'll need a PayPal account to complete the checkout process, and the gift card will be emailed to you within 24 hours after purchase. A discount of 15 percent is largely the best savings you'll find on iTunes gift cards these days, and other than needing a PayPal account (which is free to make), this sale is the most accessible.
Costco
If you have a Costco membership, however, you can get a bit more savings at the big box retailer this week. Costco has $100 iTunes gift cards priced at $84.49 through June 15, providing a slight edge over PayPal's sale on eBay.
You can also purchase the $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49, and both cards will be delivered via email after purchase. As with any Costco purchase, you'll have to be a subscriber to the company's annual membership program, which starts at $60/year.
Target
Target is offering you a chance to buy one iTunes gift card and get 20 percent off another, which isn't quite as good a deal as PayPal or Costco. The $15, $25, $50, and $100 iTunes gift cards are available in the sale, and they'll be emailed to you after you checkout.
If you buy two $100 iTunes gift cards, you'll get the second for $80 at a total of $180 for both cards, down from $200. Comparatively, two $100 iTunes gift cards purchased for $85 via PayPal on eBay will set you back $170, down from $200. Still, Target REDcard holders have a chance to save an extra 5 percent. Target's offer expires on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
All of these sales and more can be found in our full Deals Roundup.