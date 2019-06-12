iTunes Gift Card Deals: Save Up to 15% on iTunes Credit From PayPal, Target, and Costco

Wednesday June 12, 2019 8:03 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Earlier this week we shared discounts on App Store and iTunes gift cards happening at Costco and PayPal on eBay, and now Target has joined in on the sales with an offer of its own. With so many bargains happening on iTunes gift cards, we decided to quickly round up these sales to make it clear where the best deals are happening this week.

PayPal on eBay


To start, the best all-around discount for most people (in the United States) will be PayPal's 15 percent discount on eBay. By visiting the PayPal Digital Gifts storefront on eBay, you can get the $100 iTunes gift card for $85 for a limited time.

You'll need a PayPal account to complete the checkout process, and the gift card will be emailed to you within 24 hours after purchase. A discount of 15 percent is largely the best savings you'll find on iTunes gift cards these days, and other than needing a PayPal account (which is free to make), this sale is the most accessible.

Costco


If you have a Costco membership, however, you can get a bit more savings at the big box retailer this week. Costco has $100 iTunes gift cards priced at $84.49 through June 15, providing a slight edge over PayPal's sale on eBay.

You can use iTunes credit on movies, Apple Music subscriptions, Apple Books, and more

You can also purchase the $25 iTunes gift card for $21.49, and both cards will be delivered via email after purchase. As with any Costco purchase, you'll have to be a subscriber to the company's annual membership program, which starts at $60/year.

Target


Target is offering you a chance to buy one iTunes gift card and get 20 percent off another, which isn't quite as good a deal as PayPal or Costco. The $15, $25, $50, and $100 iTunes gift cards are available in the sale, and they'll be emailed to you after you checkout.

If you buy two $100 iTunes gift cards, you'll get the second for $80 at a total of $180 for both cards, down from $200. Comparatively, two $100 iTunes gift cards purchased for $85 via PayPal on eBay will set you back $170, down from $200. Still, Target REDcard holders have a chance to save an extra 5 percent. Target's offer expires on June 15 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

All of these sales and more can be found in our full Deals Roundup.

