Deals Spotlight: Get the Latest 2019 MacBook Pros for Up to $220 Off (Starting at $1,699)

Wednesday June 12, 2019 11:21 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
The latest MacBook Pro models have received new discounts this week, with savings on the notebooks offered by retailers like B&H Photo and Amazon via Expercom. Many of these deals currently represent the lowest prices available online for the latest MacBook Pros, which Apple just updated ahead of WWDC in May.

At B&H Photo you'll find discounts on the 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2019, with savings of $100 on each notebook. If you're looking for the bigger models you'll find 15-inch MacBook Pros on Amazon and sold by Apple reseller Expercom. Across the board, these are the best prices you'll find for each model among the major Apple resellers online.

2019 MacBook Pro Discounts


These MacBook Pros are less than one month old, making today's discounts particularly notable for anyone on the hunt for the latest and greatest Apple notebook. The updated devices include the Touch Bar, new 8th and 9th-generation Intel processors, an updated keyboard, and more.

