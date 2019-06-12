Deals Spotlight: Get the Latest 2019 MacBook Pros for Up to $220 Off (Starting at $1,699)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
At B&H Photo you'll find discounts on the 13-inch MacBook Pro models from 2019, with savings of $100 on each notebook. If you're looking for the bigger models you'll find 15-inch MacBook Pros on Amazon and sold by Apple reseller Expercom. Across the board, these are the best prices you'll find for each model among the major Apple resellers online.
2019 MacBook Pro Discounts
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $1,699.00, down from $1,799.00 on B&H ($100 off)
- 13-inch, 2.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00 on B&H ($100 off)
- 15-inch, 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD - $2,226.93, down from $2,399.00 on Amazon (via Expercom) ($172 off)
- 15-inch, 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD - $2,578.93, down from $2,799.00 on Amazon (via Expercom) ($220 off)
