Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available With LTE in Austria and Finland, Also Launching in Israel

Tuesday June 11, 2019 5:40 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE connectivity recently became available to order in Austria and Finland from Apple's online store and select carriers, including A1 Telekom in Austria and Telia in Finland.


Pricing starts at €529 in Austria and €539 in Finland, with most models currently estimated to ship within 4-6 business days.

Cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 4 models first launched in the United States and select other regions in September 2018, with availability expanding to Poland in April and Austria and Finland within the last week.

Update: A few readers have let us know that Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE are also launching in Israel this week.

(Thanks, Eduard and Joona!)

