Apple Watch Series 4 Now Available With LTE in Austria and Finland, Also Launching in Israel

Pricing starts at €529 in Austria and €539 in Finland, with most models currently estimated to ship within 4-6 business days.
Cellular-enabled Apple Watch Series 4 models first launched in the United States and select other regions in September 2018, with availability expanding to Poland in April and Austria and Finland within the last week.
Update: A few readers have let us know that Apple Watch Series 4 models with LTE are also launching in Israel this week.
And in Israel it’ll be available in 2 days from now, 13.6 pic.twitter.com/MtyEByUN93— Tom Cohen (@Tom_cohen432) June 11, 2019
