Apple Joins Cloud Native Computing Foundation

"Having a company with the experience and scale of Apple as an end user member is a huge testament to the vitality of cloud native computing for the future of infrastructure and application development," said Chris Aniszczyk, CTO of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We're thrilled to have the support of Apple, and look forward to the future contributions to the broader cloud native project community."87 other companies are already members of the CNCF, including Spotify, Atlassian, eBay, Intuit, Reddit, Shopify, Squarespace, Walmart, and more.
The CNCF hosts monthly meetings with these companies to advise the Governing Board and Technical Oversight Committee on "key challenges, emerging use cases, and areas of opportunity and new growth for cloud native technologies."