'Sky: Children of the Light' Coming to iOS on July 11, Now Available for Pre-Order on the App Store

The title was first unveiled on stage in 2017 during Apple's headline iPhone X event. Back then it was billed as an Apple TV-only game that would support single-finger play using the Siri Remote, but the developer's priorities appear to have changed in the interim.
The YouTube video trailer, embedded below, describes next month's release of Sky as iPhone and iPad only, with the game's debut on tVOS, macOS, PC, and console to follow at a later date.
MacRumors sister site TouchArcade offered readers further details on the content and direction of the game:
Sky lets you explore seven different realms to uncover a mystery. You will be matched with players around the world. This bit sounds like Journey, where you would encounter real players, and that experience was beyond special. Sky will also have character customization and gifting that lets you grow friendships. thatgamecompany also announced plans to have seasonal events and keep expanding the realms.Sky: Children of the Light is currently available to pre-order for free on the App Store.