Rob McElhenney Shares New Details on Upcoming 'Mythic Quest' Apple TV+ Series at E3

"Mythic Quest" features a team of game developers who work on a massive multiplayer roleplaying game called, as the name suggests, Mythic Quest, which is similar to World of Warcraft or Everquest, only bigger.
The team is about to put out "Raven's Banquet," a new expansion. Rob McElhenney stars as Ian Grimm, the leader of the company developing Mythic Quest. In the trailer, the video announcing the new expansion turns out to be a video of Grimm, and all his employees criticize it.
The show also includes F. Murray Abraham, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Charlotte Nicdao, and Jessie Ennis. It was created by McElhenney and Charlie Day, though Day is not in the show. The show was revealed at Ubisoft's E3 event because the "Mythic Quest" creators partnered with Ubisoft to learn how a real game development studio works.
Apple hasn't yet shared the trailer on its Apple TV+ YouTube channel, but it was shown in the livestream at about two hours in, and is available in the video above. Apple will likely have the trailer available on its own YouTube channel soon.
Apple also recently shared a full trailer for another one of its shows, "For All Mankind," which explores what would have happened had the space race never ended.
"Mythic Quest" and "For All Mankind" are set to launch this fall when the Apple TV+ service becomes available.