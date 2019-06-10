Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple's Beats Brand Launches New 'Beats Club Collection' Solo3 Wireless Headphones
The new headphones are priced at $199.95 like other Solo3 Wireless models, and with their launch, Beats has discontinued all other available Solo3 headphones with the exception of the special Mickey version.
Like most Beats headphones, the Solo3 models are equipped with a W1 wireless chip for quick and easy connections to Apple devices, alone with up to 40 hours of battery life.
Apple is running a promotion on some existing Beats headphones models as well, dropping the price of all Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones from $349.95 to $279.95, a $70 discount.
The price drop includes the standard Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones as well as the Skyline collection in special colors.
Apple is also discounting the Mickey-branded 90th anniversary edition Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones, dropping the price from $299.95 to $224.95.
