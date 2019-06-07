Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Camp for Kids Returns This Summer, Registration Opens June 17
At the camp, kids aged 8-12 will have the opportunity to explore music, coding, moviemaking, or art and design by participating in a variety of free 90-minute hands-on sessions at Apple Stores. As usual, Apple says all kids must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian for the duration of their visits.
Last year's summer camp ran between July 9 and July 27, with sessions taking place on weekdays between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. local time. Multi-day programs included coding with Sphero robots, beat making and songwriting with GarageBand, and recording and editing short videos with Apple's Clips app for iPad.
For a potential sneak peek, we can look at Singapore, where Apple Camp has been renamed to Apple Summer Camp ahead of its kickoff next week. There, it looks like the programs will be familiar this year:
Creating Your Own Song with GarageBandIn previous years, kids who have attended Apple Camp have received a free t-shirt. Space is limited and usually fills up fast.
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore how to build their own song. They'll learn rhythm basics, practise making beats and experiment with Smart Instruments to create a melody in GarageBand for iPad. On the final day, Campers will celebrate their new skills by sharing their song with the group. Devices will be provided.
Designing Your Dream Park with iPad
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 learn design skills to imagine a park for their community. They'll go on a short walk to gather inspiration and take photos of materials, colours and textures. Then they'll sketch their ideas in the Procreate app using iPad with Apple Pencil to bring their design to life. On the final day, they'll present their park to the group. Devices will be provided.
Coding Fundamentals and Programming Robots
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 explore fun activities to learn how to code Sphero robots. They'll start with coding fundamentals like commands, loops and functions, then use blocks of code to create a program using the Sphero Edu app for iPad. On the final day, Campers will program lights, sounds and animations to tell their own story starring Sphero. Devices will be provided.
Directing Your Own Movie with Clips and iMovie
In this three-day session, kids aged 8–12 discover how to create fun video footage using iPad. They'll start with fundamentals of moviemaking like experimenting with camera shots in the Clips app and drawing ideas on storyboards in Keynote. On the final day, they'll apply their skills to make a captivating movie trailer using iMovie, and they'll celebrate their creations. Devices will be provided.
Registration in Europe typically begins towards the end of June.
