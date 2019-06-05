PSA: 27-Inch iMac Appears to Have a Pricing Mistake

If you start with the $1,999 configuration and upgrade it to have a 3.6GHz eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, the price totals $2,999 with Radeon Pro 575X graphics.
If you start with the $2,299 configuration and upgrade it with those exact same specs, the price also totals $2,999, but with Radeon Pro 580X graphics.
As best as we and the few readers who have tipped us about this issue can tell, there are no other differences between these configurations. As a result, an unknowing customer could end up paying $2,999 for the configuration with Radeon Pro 575X graphics when they could have had 580X graphics for the same price.
While this is a rather specific issue, we wanted to shine some attention on the matter so that others can avoid it, especially given that we have already received a few emails from readers about the matter.
We alerted Apple about this mistake, but they have yet to respond or correct the pricing.
(Thanks, Parker!)