PSA: 27-Inch iMac Appears to Have a Pricing Mistake

Wednesday June 5, 2019 8:35 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple updated its iMac lineup in March with new processor and graphics options, but the latest 27-inch model appears to have a pricing mistake.


If you start with the $1,999 configuration and upgrade it to have a 3.6GHz eight-core Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage, the price totals $2,999 with Radeon Pro 575X graphics.

If you start with the $2,299 configuration and upgrade it with those exact same specs, the price also totals $2,999, but with Radeon Pro 580X graphics.

As best as we and the few readers who have tipped us about this issue can tell, there are no other differences between these configurations. As a result, an unknowing customer could end up paying $2,999 for the configuration with Radeon Pro 575X graphics when they could have had 580X graphics for the same price.

While this is a rather specific issue, we wanted to shine some attention on the matter so that others can avoid it, especially given that we have already received a few emails from readers about the matter.

We alerted Apple about this mistake, but they have yet to respond or correct the pricing.

(Thanks, Parker!)

jimothyGator
28 minutes ago at 08:39 am
Apple will probably get this quickly resolved…by jacking up the 580X configuration by a couple hundred bucks.

We should just be grateful the iMac still comes with a stand.
diamond3
18 minutes ago at 08:49 am
The exact same thing was done with the 2017 model. It was never changed or corrected, so I don't think it's a "mistake."

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/weird-pricing-for-ssd-upgrade.2049614/#post-24666739

https://forums.macrumors.com/threads/2017-27-imac-mid-vs-high-pricing-issue.2061057/
