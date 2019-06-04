Ultimate Ears Launches New Wonderboom 2 Speaker

Ultimate Ears designed the Wonderboom 2 with louder sound, extra bass, and a new Outdoor Boost mode that amps up the volume when you're outdoors. There's also a new Double Up true stereo pairing mode if you have two of the Wonderboom 2 models.
The speaker now has an IP67 rating, up from IPX7, so it's now resistant to both dust and water so long as the port over the charger is closed up. Like other Ultimate Ears speakers, the Wonderboom 2 floats so you can use it in the pool.
There's a larger battery in the Wonderboom 2 so it now lasts for 13 hours before needing to be recharged, so you can use it all day.
A button at the top lets you play, pause, and skip tracks right on the speaker itself, and the button also enables the Double Up and Outdoor Modes.
Design wise, the Wonderboom 2 is made from a two-tone knit fabric and it comes in a variety of colors including Deep Space Black, Crushed Ice, Radical Red, Bermuda Blue, and Just Peach. Ultimate Ears also has a special gray and white camo edition coming exclusively to Apple Stores starting in June.
The new Wonderboom 2 speaker is available today in select countries in Europe and it's available for pre-order in the U.S. from the Ultimate Ears website. It's priced at $99.
