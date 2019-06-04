New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

iTunes For Windows is Sticking Around

Tuesday June 4, 2019 9:39 am PDT by Juli Clover
In macOS Catalina, Apple is sunsetting the iTunes app and has split it into three apps instead: Music, Podcasts, and TV, which has left questions about what's happening to iTunes on other platforms.

Apple told Ars Technica that on Windows, there will be no changes. Those who use iTunes on a PC to manage their devices, listen to music, and make iTunes purchases will be able to continue to do so.

There were no details provided, however, on what's going to happen when the Music, Podcasts, and TV apps gain new features over time. Whether those features will also come to iTunes on Windows remains to be seen.

For now, though, Windows users will see no changes to iTunes on the Windows platform.

As for Mac users, installing Catalina removes iTunes and replaces it with Music and Podcasts (TV is coming this fall). Device management is still present in macOS Catalina, and you'll see an iPhone or an iPad plugged into your Mac listed as a device in the Finder sidebar.

wozmatic
wozmatic
19 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Windows user here, not sure what to think except that Apple seems to be consistent in "If it ain't broke, break it" thinking.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
alexandr
19 minutes ago at 09:43 am
ok, time to switch over to windows!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
dhla
17 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Here are my potentially dumb questions:
1. If I do buy a CD, would I still be able to upload the music?
2. I do create a lot of home videos. Will there still be a mechanism to import them so I can carry them on my iPad? I use iTunes to manage the (home) videos on my iPad and iPhone.

Thanks to anyone who has some insight on these topics.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DougieS
12 minutes ago at 09:50 am

So if I install the Catalina beta (before the TV app is available), will my existing videos be unavailable?


The TV app is in Beta 1. Nothing to worry about.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MisterAndrew
13 minutes ago at 09:49 am
The info in the article about the Apple TV app isn't correct. The app is working properly right now in Catalina beta. It shows your library with existing videos too.
Rating: 1 Votes

