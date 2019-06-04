Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
iTunes For Windows is Sticking Around
Apple told Ars Technica that on Windows, there will be no changes. Those who use iTunes on a PC to manage their devices, listen to music, and make iTunes purchases will be able to continue to do so.
There were no details provided, however, on what's going to happen when the Music, Podcasts, and TV apps gain new features over time. Whether those features will also come to iTunes on Windows remains to be seen.
For now, though, Windows users will see no changes to iTunes on the Windows platform.
As for Mac users, installing Catalina removes iTunes and replaces it with Music and Podcasts (TV is coming this fall). Device management is still present in macOS Catalina, and you'll see an iPhone or an iPad plugged into your Mac listed as a device in the Finder sidebar.
1. If I do buy a CD, would I still be able to upload the music?
2. I do create a lot of home videos. Will there still be a mechanism to import them so I can carry them on my iPad? I use iTunes to manage the (home) videos on my iPad and iPhone.
Thanks to anyone who has some insight on these topics.
So if I install the Catalina beta (before the TV app is available), will my existing videos be unavailable?
The TV app is in Beta 1. Nothing to worry about.
