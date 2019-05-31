MacRumors Giveaway: Win an Aluminum Slim Wireless Keyboard and M1 Mouse From Satechi

The M1 Wireless Mouse, priced at $29.99, features an Apple-like aesthetic with an aluminum finish that's available in silver, space gray, gold, or rose gold to match your Apple devices. Satechi designed the mouse to have an ergonomic design that fits well in the palm of the hand and works well for both left and right-handed users.
It connects to a Mac using a Bluetooth 4.0 connection, and conveniently recharges through an included USB-C port, which is handy if you have a USB-C Mac because you can use your existing cable for charging purposes.
Optical sensors offer up precise tracking and speedy scrolling, and there are soft touch buttons on the top that's meant to make it comfortable to use. A matching aluminum scroll wheel at the top ties the whole design together.
Satechi's Slim Aluminum Wireless Keyboard, priced at $74.99, is a simple, wire-free keyboard that can connect to a Mac or an iOS device like an iPhone or iPad using Bluetooth.
Made from aluminum, it's available in silver with white keys or space gray with black keys to match Apple's silver and space gray devices. It features diamond cut chamfered edges for a sleek, modern look.
The Aluminum Slim Wireless Keyboard was created with the Mac in mind with function hot keys, a full numeric keyboard, and a USB-C port for convenient recharging. It connects via Bluetooth 3.0 and has a range of 33 feet.
Up to four devices at once can connect to the keyboard, and you can switch between them using one of the four available Bluetooth keys. Compatible devices include iMac Pro, iMac, MacBook Air, MacBook, MacBook Pro, iPad, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and iPhone.
