Sprint Launches Mobile 5G Network in Four U.S. Cities
Sprint today announced the initial launch of its mobile 5G network, bringing 5G connectivity to Sprint customers in areas of Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, and Kansas City.
Over the course of the next few weeks, Sprint expects to expand 5G availability to areas of Chicago, Los Angeles, New York City, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.
The type of 5G network that Sprint is rolling out uses millimeter wave spectrum, which offers blazing fast data transfer speeds but is sensitive to interference and limited in range, making it best suited to use in urban areas because it can't cover wide swathes of land.
In rural and suburban areas, U.S. carriers, including Sprint, will roll out 5G networks on mid-bands and low-bands, aka sub-6GHz 5G. T-Mobile, the company Sprint is hoping to merge with, is focusing heavily on this more widespread connectivity.
Non mmWave 5G technology won't be as fast as the speeds possible with mmWave, but it will bring improvements over current 4G LTE networks. Sprint says its mmWave 5G technology is 10 times faster than LTE.
Sprint is, in the future, aiming to expand its 5G network through its merger with T-Mobile, though there are concerns that it won't be approved. A recent report suggests the United States Justice Department wants to require T-Mobile and Sprint to "lay the groundwork" for a new wireless carrier (to create a fourth competitor) as a condition for the government allowing the merger to proceed.
Connecting to a 5G network requires a smartphone that supports 5G, and there are few on the market at the current time. Options include the LG ThinQ 5G and the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.
There are no iPhones that are able to connect to 5G networks at the current time, and Apple is not expected to release a 5G device until 2020. Rumors suggest 2020 iPhones will feature 5G chips from Qualcomm, following the resolution of the legal woes between Qualcomm and Apple along with Intel's decision to drop out of the 5G chip market.
At the foundation of Sprint 5G is Massive MIMO, a breakthrough technology that dramatically improves network capacity. Sprint is using 64T64R (64 transmitters 64 receivers) 5G Massive MIMO radios from Ericsson in Atlanta, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and Kansas City. These radios support split-mode, enabling Sprint to simultaneously deliver LTE Advanced and 5G NR service. Sprint's 5G Massive MIMO radios run on its 2.5 GHz mid-band spectrum, and they are deployed on Sprint's existing 4G cell sites, providing a nearly identical footprint for both 2.5 GHz LTE and 5G NR coverage.Early 5G networks are limited in scope and are available in small areas in the above listed cities, with residents of those areas able to check out the Sprint press release for specific data on where 5G will be available.
54 minutes ago at 09:43 am
I love this article by Nilay Patel
https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/23/18637213/5g-race-us-leadership-china-fcc-lte
https://www.theverge.com/2019/5/23/18637213/5g-race-us-leadership-china-fcc-lte
59 minutes ago at 09:38 am
The feels when certain networks still can't even manage to get you a decent 3G connection in one of the busiest cities in the world, but are now jumping to 5G.
55 minutes ago at 09:41 am
According to ATT, I am already getting 5Ge. What took Sprint so long?
58 minutes ago at 09:38 am
5G is the 4K of TVs.
We can't even get 4G signal right, let alone 5G.
We can't even get 4G signal right, let alone 5G.
38 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Oh so the network that can't get VoLTE calling nationwide is now doing 5G, lol gimme a break
53 minutes ago at 09:44 am
All smartphones should be like Google-Fi.
One should be able to connect to the strongest signal coming from the nearest cell tower regardless who owns it, otherwise, 5G means nothing.
I agree with SSD-GUY in that I cannot get even a decent speed on the 3G or 4G networks. And I live in the city!
One should be able to connect to the strongest signal coming from the nearest cell tower regardless who owns it, otherwise, 5G means nothing.
I agree with SSD-GUY in that I cannot get even a decent speed on the 3G or 4G networks. And I live in the city!
54 minutes ago at 09:43 am
Is it fast? Yes! But the problem with the Sprint is the coverage and it gets weaker as you get farther from tower. I signed up 1 year free with them even if they give me another year I'm not taking it, I rather pay for my service and able to enjoy using my data somewhere else.
