U.S. Justice Department 'Leaning Against' Approving T-Mobile/Sprint Merger

Monday May 20, 2019 12:38 pm PDT by Juli Clover
The United States Justice Department is "leaning against" approving the merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, reports Bloomberg.

The merger might not be approved because the two companies "don't go far enough" to resolve antitrust concerns raised by the U.S. government.


Bloomberg's report comes shortly after United States Federal Communications Chairman Ajit Pai said that he would recommend approval of the merger between Sprint and T-Mobile.

T-Mobile and Sprint have implemented changes to their merger to allay concerns, including the sale of Boost Mobile, a three-year buildout of a 5G network, and a pledge not to raise prices while the network is being built, but these steps may not be enough to earn approval.

Back in April, there were reports suggesting the DoJ had told Sprint and T-Mobile that the merger would not be approved as it was originally structured, which prompted the plans to sell Boost Mobile.

Sprint and T-Mobile first announced a merger agreement in April 2018, but the completion of the merger requires the government to approve the deal. A merger between Sprint and T-Mobile would combine two of the four major carriers in the U.S., and it would use the T-Mobile name.

The two companies would have close to 100 million customers, putting it second only to Verizon. The U.S. DoJ is concerned the deal would be a major threat to competition.

Sprint and T-Mobile planned to have the merger completed no later than the first half of 2019, but that date was pushed back to late July earlier this year.

Avatar
btrach144
3 hours ago at 12:48 pm
Wow, this is turning into a drama. Personally, I think it should be approved. Sprint will fail soon. Why let them turn into dust?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
rk-apple
3 hours ago at 12:51 pm
I normally don’t like big mergers. But this one I am for. I think AT&T and Verizon are not focused enough on the consumer. T-Mobile gets it. My family of four saves easily $60 per month with T-mobile over AT&T. And much better customer service. The merger should help T-Mobile compete.

And, T-mobile’s 5G service runs very much differently than that of AT&T or Verizon. That is good competition, and the merger should strengthen T-Mobile’s ability to compete in the 5G future.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
jlseattle
3 hours ago at 12:59 pm
Haha, they didn't pay the right people the right amount of money. The orange monster needs more money! Maybe this is a shot across the bow of the telecoms to pony up more money and favors for approval.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
JM
3 hours ago at 01:03 pm
Sprint will have to go bankrupt and sell their spectrum in an auction.

I’m very surprised and puzzled Sprint hasn’t already failed. Points to them for surviving so long, though.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mi7chy
2 hours ago at 01:18 pm
AT&T and Verizon are the top two while Sprint is last. Worse decision if the merger doesn't go through and Sprint ends up BK.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Breaking Good
2 hours ago at 01:11 pm
If FCC approves and DOJ doesn't I would suspect the next stop is court where the DOJ would have to explain how this affects competition.

I'm looking forward to hearing the DOJ explain how consumers would be helped if Sprint failed as a business.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
3 hours ago at 12:39 pm
Good. These wireless companies have too much pricing power.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Baymowe335
3 hours ago at 12:46 pm

After the Disney/Fox and TWC/Charter mergers I didn't think the DOJ still had a pulse. This is good news if true.

This is definitely different than the Disney/Fox one. These cell providers are essentially commodities. We need more competition there. Disney has tons of competition and you don't really have to use any Disney service like you do wireless, internet, etc.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JetTester
3 hours ago at 12:43 pm
Consolidating to 3 major players puts too much power in the hands of a few. I prefer to have many choices, resulting in lower prices. We just switched our phones from Verizon to Consumer Cellular, and the cost for exactly the same service is only 1/3 of what we used to pay.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Rychiar
2 hours ago at 02:00 pm
I'm for it. I love Tmobiles prices but there service is awful near me. Would hope the merger would boost it
Rating: 1 Votes

