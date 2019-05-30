Smoking MacBook Pro Caught on Video, Battery Failure Likely to Blame

The backstory:
Yesterday afternoon my MacBook Pro exploded during normal use. It was on my lap, plugged in, and suddenly started to spew smoke out both sides. I quickly placed it on the floor where it popped, the smoke increased, and it caught fire. Toxic smelling smoke filled my house triggering smoke and CO alarms. No one was injured, thankfully, but there was some damage to my home.The MacBook Pro is a 2015 model with a 15-inch Retina display, according to White Panda. Two repairs to the MacBook Pro's display and trackpad were completed by Apple under warranty during its lifetime, but the notebook has never had any third-party repairs and has no aftermarket parts, he says.
My MacBook Pro exploded today during normal use. No injuries, luckily. Some damage to the house. Could have been worse - good thing I wasn’t on a plane.— White Panda (@whitepanda) May 29, 2019
Very curious to see how @Apple responds.@MacRumors @TechCrunch @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/pjmpv5Mx9b
While the MacBook Pro was allegedly charging when the incident occurred, it is unclear if an Apple power adapter or aftermarket charger was used.
After allowing the MacBook Pro to cool down for roughly an hour, White Panda says he took the notebook to an Apple Store, where employees allegedly placed it in a fireproof safe for 24 hours as a mandatory safety precaution.
Apple has since "escalated" the matter and said it would be in touch within five days, according to the DJ. Apple has yet to respond to our request for comment, but the MacBook Pro will likely be sent to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino to be investigated by its product engineers, as is typical in these situations.
While unfortunate and dangerous, this is an isolated incident. The reality is that Apple produces millions of lithium-ion batteries, and while they are typically safe, a very small percentage may experience failure.
We'll update this article if we hear back from Apple or learn any additional details.