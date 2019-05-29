Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo's Latest Sale Includes Up to $700 Off 2017 iMacs

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with B&H Photo. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The two 21.5-inch iMacs in the sale are both hitting lowest-ever prices for these configurations, starting at just $999.00. B&H Photo's sale also includes a flash deal on the 27-inch Retina model, priced at $1,599.00, down from $2,299.00.
B&H Photo's Retina iMac Sale (Mid 2017)
- 21.5-inch, 3.0 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB - $999.00, down from $1,299.00 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 21.5-inch, 3.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion - $1,099.00, down from $1,499.00 ($400 off, lowest ever)
- 27-inch, 3.4 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion - $1,499.00, down from $1,799.00 ($300 off)
- 27-inch, 3.5 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 1 TB Fusion - $1,599.00, down from $1,999.00 ($300 off, flash sale)
- 27-inch, 3.8 GHz, 8 GB RAM, 2 TB Fusion - $1,599.00, down from $2,299.00 ($700 off, flash sale)