Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo's Latest Sale Includes Up to $700 Off 2017 iMacs

Wednesday May 29, 2019 7:19 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo is discounting a collection of iMacs this week, with savings reaching as much as $700 off original prices. The sale includes both 21.5-inch and 27-inch Retina iMac models, all of which are from 2017.

The two 21.5-inch iMacs in the sale are both hitting lowest-ever prices for these configurations, starting at just $999.00. B&H Photo's sale also includes a flash deal on the 27-inch Retina model, priced at $1,599.00, down from $2,299.00.

B&H Photo's Retina iMac Sale (Mid 2017)


These iMacs were refreshed in June 2017 with Kaby Lake chips, Thunderbolt 3 support, VR ready AMD Radeon Pro graphics, and faster solid state drives for 4K and 5K models. If you're on the hunt for more sales and bargains, be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup.

