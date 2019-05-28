Nvidia's Studio Laptop Lineup Aims to Compete With 15-inch MacBook Pro

To achieve this aim, Nvidia has been requiring notebook manufacturers to offer minimum specification machines if they want to be part of the RTX Studio lineup. The laptops will feature Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 or 3000 GPUs or GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, a 1080p or 4K display, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of graphics memory. The machines will also implement Max-Q Design technology, made specially for building lightweight and thin laptops.
Initially at launch, the range will consist of 17 laptops from seven manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer.
"NVIDIA Studio pairs RTX GPUs, which enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing, with studio-grade software to surpass the growing demands of today's creators," said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. "The new RTX Studio laptops are the perfect tool for creatives who need desktop-class performance while on the go."Combined with the Studio Shack SDKs and dedicated drivers, which are designed to increase graphics rendering and video editing performance, Nvidia claims they will be able to perform up to seven times faster than a 15-inch MacBook Pro under an equivalent workload.
Nvidia said the laptops will begin retailing in June, with prices starting at $1,599. The company made the announcement at Computex 2019, which is currently taking place in Taipei, Taiwan.