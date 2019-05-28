Nvidia's Studio Laptop Lineup Aims to Compete With 15-inch MacBook Pro

Tuesday May 28, 2019 2:26 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Nvidia has unveiled a line of laptops that are powered by its RTX graphics processors and a new software platform called Studio, made specifically for creative professionals who require more GPU power on the go than is currently offered by Apple's 15-inch MacBook Pro.


To achieve this aim, Nvidia has been requiring notebook manufacturers to offer minimum specification machines if they want to be part of the RTX Studio lineup. The laptops will feature Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 or 3000 GPUs or GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, a 1080p or 4K display, 512GB of SSD storage, and 16GB of graphics memory. The machines will also implement Max-Q Design technology, made specially for building lightweight and thin laptops.

Initially at launch, the range will consist of 17 laptops from seven manufacturers, including Acer, ASUS, Dell, Gigabyte, HP, MSI, and Razer.
"NVIDIA Studio pairs RTX GPUs, which enable real-time ray tracing, AI processing and high-resolution video editing, with studio-grade software to surpass the growing demands of today's creators," said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. "The new RTX Studio laptops are the perfect tool for creatives who need desktop-class performance while on the go."
Combined with the Studio Shack SDKs and dedicated drivers, which are designed to increase graphics rendering and video editing performance, Nvidia claims they will be able to perform up to seven times faster than a 15-inch MacBook Pro under an equivalent workload.

Nvidia said the laptops will begin retailing in June, with prices starting at $1,599. The company made the announcement at Computex 2019, which is currently taking place in Taipei, Taiwan.

Manzanito
58 minutes ago at 02:42 am
If by “aims to compete with” you mean “achieves to run circles around of”...
Mike MA
1 hour ago at 02:39 am
Well, currently I have to say that every competitor challenging Apple in this area is welcome. Users should benefit.
MiBook84
52 minutes ago at 02:48 am
I miss Nvidia. This is one of the typical ways Apple punishes its user base by toying together bettering prices on GPUs, for now from AMD. No CUDA and they won’t even validate Nvidias web drivers for use in Mojave.

Of course there’s also the bad chips from 2008 and around that era machines that Apple tried to avoid to serve as much as possible that suffers from failing GPUs. Partly they probably want to hurt NVidia by this but they also hurt their customers.
Kinotto
1 hour ago at 02:39 am
I’d say there’s no competition. MacBooks nowadays are surpassed by every manufacturer when it comes to reliability, performance and usability ( their keyboards work)
T'hain Esh Kelch
1 hour ago at 02:37 am
Perhaps the rumored 16"/16,5" MBP is made for this concept. It would ensure a slightly bigger chassis, for better heat dissipation with proper cooling.
