Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
Next iPhone Could Bring Dual Bluetooth Audio Connection Support
Apple's next iPhone could allow users to connect two pairs of Bluetooth headphones at the same time, claims a report this morning from Japanese tech blog Mac Otakara.
Citing an Asian supply chain source, the blog says the function will be similar to Samsung's Dual Audio Feature, which lets users play music or other audio from their Galaxy phone or tablet to two connected bluetooth devices.
In the same vein, an iPhone user could pair two sets of earphones – AirPods and Powerbeats Pro, for example – and share what they're listening to with a friend.
In another example, Mac Otakara suggests a usage scenario in which an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as wireless headphones, transmitting GPS directions to the in-car audio system and audio to the headphones.
Current iPhones can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices (and multiple speakers via AirPlay 2), but only one Bluetooth audio profile, so the ability to connect to two audio-based BT devices would certainly be a new, welcome addition to the feature set.
Samsung's dual audio feature is an implementation of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, suggesting Apple's function could be of similar origin. If that turned out to be the case, Apple could potentially bring the feature to iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS models via a software update.
When it comes to its original content, Mac Otakara is largely accurate, making it a widely trusted source for Apple product rumors. That said, the site doesn't have a perfect record and does share inaccurate info on occasion.
iPhone XI or iPhone 11 are possibilities for the iPhone XS successors.
Citing an Asian supply chain source, the blog says the function will be similar to Samsung's Dual Audio Feature, which lets users play music or other audio from their Galaxy phone or tablet to two connected bluetooth devices.
In the same vein, an iPhone user could pair two sets of earphones – AirPods and Powerbeats Pro, for example – and share what they're listening to with a friend.
In another example, Mac Otakara suggests a usage scenario in which an iPhone could be connected to a car as well as wireless headphones, transmitting GPS directions to the in-car audio system and audio to the headphones.
Current iPhones can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices (and multiple speakers via AirPlay 2), but only one Bluetooth audio profile, so the ability to connect to two audio-based BT devices would certainly be a new, welcome addition to the feature set.
Samsung's dual audio feature is an implementation of Bluetooth 5.0 technology, suggesting Apple's function could be of similar origin. If that turned out to be the case, Apple could potentially bring the feature to iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS models via a software update.
When it comes to its original content, Mac Otakara is largely accurate, making it a widely trusted source for Apple product rumors. That said, the site doesn't have a perfect record and does share inaccurate info on occasion.
iPhone XI or iPhone 11 are possibilities for the iPhone XS successors.
Related Roundup: 2019 iPhones
Tag: macotakara.jp
Top Rated Comments(View all)
26 minutes ago at 01:22 am
If it brought USB C support too, It'd be an insta-buy for me! (Not bloody likely.)
[ Read All Comments ]