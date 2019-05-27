Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
MacBook Pro Updates
Huawei's Founder Says He Would 'Protest' if China Retaliates Against Apple Over U.S. Trade Ban
Earlier this month, the Trump administration added Huawei to a trade blacklist over national security concerns, effectively forbidding U.S. companies from doing business with the Chinese smartphone and telecom giant.
As the U.S.-China trade war continues to escalate, it has been suggested that China could retaliate to the Huawei ban by enforcing a similar ban on a large American company like Apple. However, even Huawei's own founder Ren Zhengfei admitted that he would oppose such a move, offering praise for the iPhone maker.
Speaking through a translator, Ren told Bloomberg that Apple is both the "world's leading company" and his "teacher":
Ren appeared confident that Huawei can prevail despite the U.S. trade ban, suggesting that the company will ramp up its in-house technologies if necessary. Huawei already designs its own Kirin processors for some smartphones, but that relies on ARM, which severed ties with Huawei after the U.S. trade ban.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
As the U.S.-China trade war continues to escalate, it has been suggested that China could retaliate to the Huawei ban by enforcing a similar ban on a large American company like Apple. However, even Huawei's own founder Ren Zhengfei admitted that he would oppose such a move, offering praise for the iPhone maker.
Speaking through a translator, Ren told Bloomberg that Apple is both the "world's leading company" and his "teacher":
That will not happen, first of all. And second of all, if that happens, I'll be the first to protest. Apple is the world's leading company. If there was no Apple, there would be no mobile internet. If there was no Apple to help show us the world, we would not see the beauty of this world. Apple is my teacher — it's advancing in front of us. As a student, why should I oppose my teacher? I would never do that.Last week, investment firm Goldman Sachs warned that Apple's per-share earnings could take a 29 percent hit if China stops importing its products.
Ren appeared confident that Huawei can prevail despite the U.S. trade ban, suggesting that the company will ramp up its in-house technologies if necessary. Huawei already designs its own Kirin processors for some smartphones, but that relies on ARM, which severed ties with Huawei after the U.S. trade ban.
Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Tag: Huawei
Top Rated Comments(View all)
12 minutes ago at 10:48 am
Uh, oh.
So much for all the people "hoping" China would retaliate. This guy is smart - he knows how much Apple means to the Chinese economy and how much revenue/employment they generate. Cutting off your nose to spite your face is never good business practice.
I also think that by praising Apple he's hinting that they don't want to see this trade war escalate and would like to come to a settlement. So he's avoiding being critical of Apple.
So much for all the people "hoping" China would retaliate. This guy is smart - he knows how much Apple means to the Chinese economy and how much revenue/employment they generate. Cutting off your nose to spite your face is never good business practice.
I also think that by praising Apple he's hinting that they don't want to see this trade war escalate and would like to come to a settlement. So he's avoiding being critical of Apple.
[ Read All Comments ]