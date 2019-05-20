Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Google and Other Suppliers Begin Cutting Off Huawei Following U.S. Trade Ban
Now, the effect of the blacklisting has hit the China supply chain this week, with chipmakers Intel, Qualcomm, Xilinx, and Broadcom all telling their employees that they will not supply Huawei until further notice. Additionally, Google has cut off the supply of hardware and some software services to Huawei, specifically suspending all business with the company "that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services except those publicly available via open source licensing" (via Bloomberg and Reuters).
Google's suspension is particularly troublesome for Huawei's hardware business:
The suspension could hobble Huawei’s smartphone business outside China as the tech giant will immediately lose access to updates to Google’s Android operating system. Future versions of Huawei smartphones that run on Android will also lose access to popular services, including the Google Play Store and Gmail and YouTube apps.Although Gmail, YouTube, and Chrome will disappear from future Huawei smartphones, anyone who owns an existing Huawei device with access to the Google Play Store will be able to download app updates from Google. The impact of the blacklisting is expected to be "minimal" in China, because most Google mobile apps are already banned in the Chinese market, where popular alternatives from Tencent and Baidu are more common.
“Huawei will only be able to use the public version of Android and will not be able to get access to proprietary apps and services from Google,” the source said.
In regards to the presidential ban, Huawei is said to have been stockpiling enough chips and other vital components to keep its business afloat for at least three months, in preparation for such an event. According to sources close to the company, executives believe Huawei has become a bargaining chip in the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China and that things will go back to normal once a deal is reached.
Huawei “is heavily dependent on U.S. semiconductor products and would be seriously crippled without supply of key U.S. components,” said Ryan Koontz, an analyst with Rosenblatt Securities Inc. The U.S. ban “may cause China to delay its 5G network build until the ban is lifted, having an impact on many global component suppliers.”Apple has a long history with Huawei, which hasn't been completely amicable over the past few months. Earlier this year, the U.S. Justice Department announced a series of criminal charges against Huawei for bank fraud, wire fraud, obstructing justice, and stealing trade secrets, sometimes aimed at Apple. Despite all of the issues for the company, Huawei remains a dominant force in the China smartphone market and was far ahead of Apple in the first quarter of 2019.
And yet America has provided zero evidence, to its citizens or to its allies ('https://www.reuters.com/article/us-huawei-europe-britain/britain-managing-huawei-risks-has-no-evidence-of-spying-official-idUSKCN1Q91PM'), that Huawei represents a national security to our country or to our allies. Apparently Huawei's crime was taking the worldwide lead in 5G technology, both in terms of patents and shipping products, in a era where free-market beliefs have been supplanted with nationalistic protectionism.
Imagine a world where Apple and Google captured the same amount of private information about you as they do right now (including location services, access to your phone's data remotely, etc.) -- except they willingly share it with the United States government upon ANY request (be it national security or otherwise), with no need for a court order or due process.
That's the reality for Chinese companies like Huawei.
We don’t want Chinese spies in our pockets.
We don't have to imagine it: NYT: NSA Triples Collection of Data From U.S. Phone Companies ('https://www.nytimes.com/2018/05/04/us/politics/nsa-surveillance-2017-annual-report.html')
[Comment redacted by the NSA]
Anyway.. I have nothing against Huawei products but for months we knew that this was a possibility and that it could happen at any given moment... So much that Huawei themselves have their own OS ready to go at any given time (already using that on the wearables)
I'm curious to see what they are gonna do regarding the storefront... Maybe we even get a storefront war like we have on PC Gaming right now.
Also don't forget this affects every part of Huawei since both Intel & Qualcomm also have to cut ties with em.
