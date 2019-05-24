MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Mac, iPhone, or iPod Plush From Throwboy's Iconic Pillow Collection

The Iconic Pillow Collection offers up five pillows that mimic the Apple II, released in 1977; the first Macintosh, released in 1984; the iMac G3, which was released in 1998; the iPod, released in 2001; and the iPhone, released in 2007.
Throwboy started out offering the Iconic Pillow Collection on Kickstarter, but now all of the pillows are available individually on the Throwboy website for $39.99.
All of the pillows have been carefully embroidered with details that ensure they look like their hardware counterparts. We have a review coming soon, but I can confirm that the stitching is on point and the quality is excellent.
The design details include a click wheel on the iPod along with ports at the bottom, a rainbow logo on the 1984 pillow (not an Apple logo because of trademark issues) and a floppy disk drive, speakers and disk drive for the iMac G3, a Home button and speaker for the iPhone, and a full keyboard and embroidered display for the Apple II.
Each pillow also uses the correct fabric colors for each machine. The Apple II and the Macintosh are a light beige color, while the iMac G3 is in white and aqua. The iPod is white with a gray click wheel, and the iPhone is silver and black like the original model.
Size wise, these are ideal for throw pillows for a couch or chair, making them a perfect decoration for Apple fans. Each pillow is soft, squishy, and comfortable, both to hold and hug and to lean against. The Mac versions of the pillows are larger than the iPod and the iPhone, though all work well as an alternative to a standard throw pillow on a couch.
We have 10 of the Iconic Pillows to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner will be able to pick their favorite pillow. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.