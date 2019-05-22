FileMaker 18 for macOS Launches With Improved UI and More Security Controls

The company said that the new UI includes an "Import Field Mapping" dialog box, so that users can more easily map imported source data to FileMaker fields. Users can also use type ahead instead of drag and drop for greater efficiency, and specify custom delimiters when importing certain file types.
More new features include:
File-based script steps — Create scripts that read, write, and manage external data files to write log files or export data in a custom format. Replaces the need for many file-based plug-ins.The new security features allow developers to offload account access management to other team members without needing to provide full access to any other parts of the file, enhancing security of important files. This is combined with the Manage Security dialog box, which streamlines various security features and allows users to quickly manage access to custom access.
New managed security access — This new privilege set allows developers to offload account access management to other team members without needing to provide full access to any other parts of the file.
Manage Security dialog box — The streamlined Manage Security dialog box allows you to be more efficient in managing access to your custom apps.
Startup restoration — FileMaker files are now automatically recoverable after a hardware or software crash. The restoration log in FileMaker Server validates database entries when a file is first opened, before client access, and if the file had not been properly closed.
Platform parity — The FileMaker Cloud for AWS 1.18 code base supports all of the new features in the FileMaker 18 Platform.
FileMaker 18 is available to download on the FileMaker store, with pricing beginning at $15 per user per month.