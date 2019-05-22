EE to Launch 5G in the United Kingdom on May 30

Wednesday May 22, 2019 1:45 AM PDT by Tim Hardwick
Mobile network EE has announced it will launch 5G in the United Kingdom on May 30, beating rival Vodafone's 5G offering which launches in early July.


At a London press event this morning, EE revealed that the new 5G service will run alongside 4G. EE also confirmed that it won't be throttling its 4G service to make the 5G look faster.

Marc Allera, chief executive of EE, said its 5G radio equipment will be supplied by its partners Qualcomm, Samsung, Google, LG, One Plus, Oppo, HTC, and Huawei.

EE will offer 5G to pre-order from today, with availability initially in six cities. EE says it plans to expand the rollout to 16 cities by the end of the year.

EE is offering 5G plans with next-generation devices, like the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G, to pre-order from today, but iPhone users will have to wait. Apple isn't prepared to launch 5G iPhones in 2019, making 2020 is almost certainly the year 5G will come to iPhone.

Last week, Vodafone said it will switch on its 5G network in the UK on July 3, making it seem at the time that it would be the first carrier to launch the next-generation cellular technology in the country.

Tags: United Kingdom, 5G iPhone Guide
19 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
cookiesnfooty
4 hours ago at 01:54 am
First year I may skip upgrading if no 5G chip, I see no point.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
mac1984user
3 hours ago at 02:23 am
I know 5G is supposed to revolutionise wireless communication and that we’ll all apparently be binning our 250mbps Virgin fibre broadband so we can pull data down from the sparkling heavens, but... I’d be content with consistent, reliable 4G coverage.

Oh well. It is what it is. All that said, EE is definitely the best mobile company I’ve ever had a contract with - and SIM only is cheap as chips given the alternatives.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
4 hours ago at 01:53 am
Onya EE! My telco of choice when I’m in the UK.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
azdolan
2 hours ago at 03:51 am

Is there any chance the 2019 Iphones will have 5G? Or zero possibility?

Zero possibility.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Keane16
2 hours ago at 03:25 am

First year I may skip upgrading if no 5G chip, I see no point.


Looking at the price markups for 5G I'm happy to hold out on 5G until it becomes free for existing customers (as networks eventually did with 3G and 4G).

I was pretty content with fast 3G. 4G was even better. I have no idea what I need from 5G today that 4G can't give me - so I won't be getting a 5G plan just yet.

But a camera with better low light photography - sign me up.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
johnyslats
3 hours ago at 02:08 am
Analysis is a little crude but when looking at Galaxy S10 5G vs Galaxy S10 Plus across plans with same data and upfront cost we're looking at a £15 markup for 5G. Ouch!
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
vertical smile
11 minutes ago at 05:18 am

EE also confirmed that it won't be throttling its 4G service to make the 5G look faster.


It is sad that this even needed to be confirmed......
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
WBRacing
2 hours ago at 03:13 am
I'd be happy with 4G speeds, if I could actually get them.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]