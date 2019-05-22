Watch an Apple Watch Get Dipped in 24-Karat Pure Gold

YouTube stars Casey Neistat and JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson have teamed up to dip an Apple Watch Series 4 in 24-karat pure gold -- the Apple Watch Edition used 18-karat gold for comparison, but it was solid, not just plated. Bonus: unlike the $10,000-and-up Apple Watch Edition, this one can even run watchOS 5.
The process involved placing the Apple Watch in an electro-cleaner solution to make it hydrophilic, dipping it in an acid solution to etch the chrome out of it, priming it with some gold filament, and then placing it in the gold-plating solution.
For the rest of us, gold-tinted aluminum or stainless steel options will have to suffice.