Watch an Apple Watch Get Dipped in 24-Karat Pure Gold

Wednesday May 22, 2019 9:33 AM PDT by MacRumors Staff
Apple may have discontinued its solid gold Apple Watch Edition back in 2016, but that hasn't stopped some keen do-it-yourselfers from filling the void.


YouTube stars Casey Neistat and JerryRigEverything's Zack Nelson have teamed up to dip an Apple Watch Series 4 in 24-karat pure gold -- the Apple Watch Edition used 18-karat gold for comparison, but it was solid, not just plated. Bonus: unlike the $10,000-and-up Apple Watch Edition, this one can even run watchOS 5.


The process involved placing the Apple Watch in an electro-cleaner solution to make it hydrophilic, dipping it in an acid solution to etch the chrome out of it, priming it with some gold filament, and then placing it in the gold-plating solution.

For the rest of us, gold-tinted aluminum or stainless steel options will have to suffice.

Avatar
Unity451
2 hours ago at 09:41 am
Well that's unnecessary...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
44 minutes ago at 10:28 am
Ahh, yes, Casey Neistat. Just my own observation, I find his content utterly annoying, I know he’s creative, and artistic, just his overall personality/demeanor vexes me.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
yeah
58 minutes ago at 10:15 am

Why is that guy wearing sunglasses in an indoor video? He doesn’t realize how dumb it looks? This is insufferable.


That’s Casey’s classic look. He wears those glasses in almost every video. :D
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kaitain4
57 minutes ago at 10:15 am

[doublepost=1558545460][/doublepost]The Apple Watch Edition case was SOLID 18K gold - not just plated like this. And 24K gold is so soft it will show scratches and wear in no time. No comparison here.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
PieTunes
1 hour ago at 10:00 am

Well that's unnecessary...

As are most things done on YouTube :D
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Amacfa
1 hour ago at 10:13 am
Why is that guy wearing sunglasses in an indoor video? He doesn’t realize how dumb it looks? This is insufferable.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
johnsc3
1 hour ago at 09:47 am
How cool it would have been to buy the stainless steel band for added measure.
Rating: 1 Votes
