Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Pay Launches in Hungary and Luxembourg
Apple Pay officially launched in Hungary and Luxembourg today, enabling bank card holders there to use Apple's mobile payment system for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch wherever they see the contactless logo.
In Luxembourg, BGL BNP Paribas is currently the sole bank supporting Apple's digital wallet, while OTP Bank is supporting Apple Pay in Hungary. Apple's regional websites for Luxembourg and Hungary both highlight 12 major retail chains that accept the mobile payment system, including Apple resellers in the two countries.
The expansion within Europe follows the launch of Apple Pay in Iceland earlier this month. Elsewhere, regional banks in The Netherlands and Portugal have teased that Apple's contactless payment system is "coming soon."
Apple CEO Tim Cook said in March that Apple Pay would be available in more than 40 countries and regions by the end of 2019, so the rollout is well on track, although Apple's website has yet to be updated with the full list. Apple Pay first launched in the United States in October 2014.
Tags: Apple Pay, Luxembourg, Hungary