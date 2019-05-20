Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Some Apple Watch Series 3 Repairs Can Now Qualify for Series 4 Replacement
Now, customers looking for a repair or replacement of the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS and cellular, can instead receive the stainless steel Series 4 model with GPS and cellular. The change is said to apply to Apple retail stores and ASPs globally, but it's unclear at this time if the Series 4 upgrades are a permanent solution to the Series 3 shortages.
Apple's new repair/replacement upgrade for the Apple Watch is the latest of several instances of the company substituting Apple Watch repairs with newer models. This began in January, when the company announced that some first-generation Apple Watches and Apple Watch Series 1 could qualify for Series 2 replacements, due to supply constraints on repair parts for the older models. Then, earlier in May, Apple confirmed that repairs of certain Apple Watch Series 2 models will be fulfilled with equivalent Series 3 models due to temporary shortages of unspecified Series 2 parts.
To initiate a repair, head to the Get Support page on Apple's website and book an appointment with an Apple Store or Apple Authorized Service Provider. As usual, it's not guaranteed that all locations will acknowledge existence of this internal policy, especially given that there is no definitive end date, so your mileage may vary.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
After it’s been sent out and you find out it it’s the same or newer generation, it’s not possible to retrieve the original watch back.
It’s best to assume you’re getting the same watch, and be surprised and delighted if it does happen to be upgraded.
Maybe this disproves my theory - I thought the S3 would stick around and be priced as an entry-level $200.00-$250.00 AW. I thought the S4 priced where the current S3 is would compete too much with the S5.
Maybe they really are going to get rid of the S3 and keep the S4 as the new entry-level when the S5 announces.
I can still see Apple going with this strategy. The story mentions that only Stainless Steel models are able to upgraded from S3 to S4. They stopped selling the S3 Steel models last fall, so I imagine they've stopped manufacturing them and are relying on whatever leftover stock they have for repairs. Aluminum S3 models on the the other hand are still being sold and thus are probably still being manufactured. If they wanted to, they can definitely keep selling S3 aluminum models past this fall.
Could either put the beta on it and ask it to be removed, or have it just die during updating?
that's what I was thinking.. hard rebooting during an update lol..
I’ve been meaning to get my Series 3 screen fixed under AppleCare. Do they replace the display or the whole watch?
From my experience, If your display is cracked or defective, they will just replace the display, not the whole watch.
[Side Note: Apple does not repair displays in store, the watch is shipped to a repair depot for repairs, then shipped back to the Apple Store or customer.]
this is why i like being an apple customer, replace with equal or better, you try that with bestbuy and they will just laugh at your face.
Apple is the retailer and manufacturer of the product, Best Buy is just a retailer. Truly an "Apples to Oranges" comparison if I ever heard one.
[ Read All Comments ]