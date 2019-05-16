Apple Pay Launch in the Netherlands Appears Imminent

Earlier this month, Dutch bank ING revealed that Apple Pay is "coming soon" to the Netherlands. Apple has since confirmed the upcoming launch on its Dutch website, but without providing a specific timeframe.
Apple Pay has been gradually expanding across Europe and the Middle East, launching in Poland, Norway, Kazakhstan, Belgium, Germany, Czech Republic, Saudi Arabia, Austria, and Iceland over the last year. The Netherlands is one of the most populous countries in Europe that is still awaiting Apple Pay.
Apple Pay is also coming soon to select banks in Hungary and Luxembourg, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Lithuania, Liechtenstein, Latvia, Malta, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.
Apple Pay can be used anywhere contactless payments are accepted with a compatible iPhone or Apple Watch.
(Thanks, LocalITNerd!)