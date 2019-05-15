Apple Seeds First Beta of macOS Mojave 10.14.6 to Developers

Wednesday May 15, 2019 10:09 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming macOS 10.14.6 update to developers for testing purposes, just a few days after releasing macOS 10.14.5, an update that brought AirPlay 2 support to the Mac.

The new macOS Mojave 10.14.6 beta can be downloaded through the Software Update mechanism in System Preferences after the proper profile has been installed from Apple's Developer Center.


We don't yet know what improvements the next update to macOS Mojave will bring, but it is likely to include bug fixes and performance improvements for issues that weren't able to be addressed in the macOS Mojave 10.14.5 update.

macOS 10.14.6 is likely to be one of the last updates to the macOS Mojave operating system as Apple will soon transition to work on macOS 10.15, the as-of-yet unnamed next-generation version of the macOS operating system.

Apple will debut macOS 10.15 at the Worldwide Developers Conference, set to kick off on June 3. While it will be in beta testing for several months before seeing a fall release, work on current software often slows down as Apple gets ready to launch new software.

jlocker
5 days ago at 11:32 am
10.14.4 fix the fan on the amd vega 64 card running in my old Mac Pro 2009, it no longer is running at top speed any longer, so my Mac pro will be good for another 6 months or more until I upgrade to a 2019 or 2020 new redesigned Mac Pro unit.

After 10 years of rock solid performance it is time to put the old Mac Pro to rest, will make it my server for the house :)

My friend has upgrade his desktop to a new model PC 4 times in the last 10 years and he always tells me Mac's cost more money. Who really has spent more money over the last 10 years :)
pratikindia
4 days ago at 01:43 am
New OS every year is not necessary now when hardware improvement is minimal. Fix all bugs, issues and make it a 2 year plan.
DailySlow
5 days ago at 01:49 pm
Will that awful sand dune go away now?
dan9700
5 days ago at 12:53 pm
Nothing new
crjackson2134
5 days ago at 10:35 am

TV app?


Nope...
tamaralig
5 days ago at 08:03 pm

I hope it fixes books.....

What’s wrong with Books?
haddy
4 days ago at 01:01 pm

Build number is 18G29g.

Public Beta 10.14.6 Beta (18G29g)
naerct
3 hours ago at 06:29 am

Yup, already installed...

Thanks crjackson, it's good to know that the next point upgrade will work with the cMP. I wan't to thank you and the other prime contributors for your amazing path through the maze of the upgrade path to a modern, 10 year old computer. I just got the final 14.5 upgrade yesterday. I did the old MBP first without a glitch.They somehow, I got the 2+GB Install for the 4-core, and got the upgrade without the flash. After finding the secret way to get the 6GB installer, I had no issues. The actual OS update seem to take forever, but I guess I'm getting use to the fast CPU upgrade on the 12-core. The upgrade to the 12-core upgrade was uneventful. If the bootRom flashes continue to be so frequent, I might keep one of the old SuperDrives in both units just to know that the flash is in progress;-)
crjackson2134
4 days ago at 07:09 am

New OS every year is not necessary now when hardware improvement is minimal. Fix all bugs, issues and make it a 2 year plan.


While this is a true statement in the literal sense, iOS/OS X/macOS aren’t REALLY seeing a NEW OS every year. It’s more of a rolling release that is evolving and receiving some features updates, enhancements, bug fixes (and accidental regressions), security hardening, along the way.

The yearly cycle merely represents the updates that developers have been working on as long-term projects. There’s no reason to hold them back, unless the project isn’t ready. It’s more of a labeling mechanism that brings attention to the progress and keeps people interested and focused on the “Next Big Thing”. People anticipate and look forward to these releases for the most part. Now that hardware advancement has slowed, it provides something in the interim. Updates/fixes are always going to be needed for any OS, why not make it a major event, it’s something to look forward to.

No one is forced to update usually. So, if you don’t want or need to.... Don’t do it...
GizmoDVD
5 days ago at 10:33 am
TV app?
