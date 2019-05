Facebook Brings Back 'View As Public' Feature That Was Removed Because of Security Issues

Today, we're making it easier for people to manage their publicly visible information on Facebook with two updates: (1) we’re bringing back the “View As Public” feature and (2) we’re adding an “Edit Public Details” button directly to profiles. pic.twitter.com/zI5bVwodjp — Facebook (@facebook) May 14, 2019

Facebook today announced that it is reintroducing the "View As Public" feature that's designed to let you see your Facebook profile as a non-friend sees it, so you can double check that you're not sharing information publicly that you don't want to share.In addition, Facebook is adding an "Edit Public Details" button directly to your profile, which will make it easier to adjust what information about you is publicly visible.Facebook removed all "View As" features in September 2018 after a vulnerability with the feature allowed hackers to steal Facebook access tokens for almost 50 million accounts.Facebook now says that the "View As" feature for viewing an account as a member of the public was not affected by the security incident and was more popular than the "View as Specific Person" options that are still disabled.