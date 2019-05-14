Facebook Brings Back 'View As Public' Feature That Was Removed Because of Security Issues

Tuesday May 14, 2019 1:51 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Facebook today announced that it is reintroducing the "View As Public" feature that's designed to let you see your Facebook profile as a non-friend sees it, so you can double check that you're not sharing information publicly that you don't want to share.

In addition, Facebook is adding an "Edit Public Details" button directly to your profile, which will make it easier to adjust what information about you is publicly visible.


Facebook removed all "View As" features in September 2018 after a vulnerability with the feature allowed hackers to steal Facebook access tokens for almost 50 million accounts.

Facebook now says that the "View As" feature for viewing an account as a member of the public was not affected by the security incident and was more popular than the "View as Specific Person" options that are still disabled.

magicschoolbus
6 days ago at 02:02 pm
Facebook has gotten taken over by politicians, ads, and bots.

My Instagram feed gets worse and worse every day. Maybe it’s time I delete that one too.
Hieveryone
6 days ago at 01:56 pm
Is facebook still relevent???

I rarely even log on anymore. Maybe once or twice a week at most. Sometimes I'll go months
Sasparilla
6 days ago at 03:00 pm
Seems the best security fix is not to install any of their 3 apps on your phone so they don’t harvest your contact list and everything else.
edgonzalez32
6 days ago at 03:50 pm

They own Instagram and What's App so yes, they are very much still relevant.
Compile 'em all
6 days ago at 02:23 pm
My deepest condolences to the poor souls still using Facebook :p
B4U
6 days ago at 02:55 pm
Whatever Failbook says.
Repeat after me: EVERYTHING ARE PUBLIC THERE.
now i see it
6 days ago at 02:33 pm
Zuck has agreed to have FB audited by the federal government for the next 20 years for potential privacy incongruities. Like a child requiring a 24/7 chaperone because of absolute ineptitude in following rules.
