Procreate Pocket 3 for iPhone Brings Feature Parity With Popular iPad Drawing App

This latest version aims to bring the full artistic power of Procreate from your iPad to your pocket, with an overhaul of the user interface allowing the introduction of iPad app-originating tools, without taking the focus away from the canvas.
To this end, Procreate's QuickShape feature does away with the need for complex menus and tool swapping when creating geometric shapes. Instead, users can draw any shape and watch it ‘snap’ to ideal lines, forming squares, rectangles, circles, triangles, and polygons.
In addition to QuickShape, iPhone users can take advantage of improved typography tools, 2D and isometric drawing guides, liquify Dynamics, Warp and Distort tools, which allow users to apple up to 16 nodes to any given part of the canvas.
This iteration also brings new Layer Export options, animated GIF capabilities, Crop and Resize, Clipping Masks, QuickMenu, Gallery Preview, Shape Selections, Feather, Transform Interpolation, and Brush Set import and export.
New Layer Export options include the ability to export layers as a folder of web-ready PNG files, multiple pages in a PDF, or frames of an animated GIF, PNG or MP4.
This Procreate Pocket update is free to existing users, and costs $7.99 on the App Store for new customers. [Direct Link]