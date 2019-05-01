Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event: Get the 128GB 2018 MacBook Air for $950 ($250 Off and Lowest Ever)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The most notable discount today is for the latest MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB of flash storage, priced at $949.99, down from $1,199.99. This is the lowest price ever seen for the notebook, and Best Buy has it in all three colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.
Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event
MacBook Air (Late 2018)
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Flash Storage - $949.99, down from $1,199.99 ($250 off, lowest ever)
- 8GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage - $1,149.99, down from $1,399.99 ($250 off)
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Flash Storage - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.99 ($200 off)
- 8GB RAM, 256GB Flash Storage - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.99 ($200 off)
- 21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 1TB Hard Drive - $999.99, down from $1,299.99 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 21.5-inch, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,199.99, down from $1,499.99 ($300 off, lowest ever)
- 27-inch, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive - $1,399.99, down from $1,799.99 ($400 off)
- iPhone X, 8, and 8 Plus - Save up to $150 with qualified activation
- iPhone XS and XR - Get up to a $375 Best Buy gift card with qualified activation and iPhone trade-in
- Prepaid iPhone 6s - $199.99 on Simple Mobile
- MacBook Air - Latest model from $999.99 when trading in working MacBook
- iPad Air - Latest model from $349.99 when trading in any working iPad Pro
- Apple Watch Series 4 - Starting at $299 when trading in any working Apple Watch
- BeatsX (Black) - $99.99, down from $119.99 ($20 off)
- Powerbeats3 Wireless - $119.99, down from $199.99 ($80 off)