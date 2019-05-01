Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event: Get the 128GB 2018 MacBook Air for $950 ($250 Off and Lowest Ever)

Wednesday May 1, 2019 9:31 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy is back with another sale today, offering discounts on a variety of Apple products and accessories. These include the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iPhone X, Apple Watch Series 4, and numerous products from Beats.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The most notable discount today is for the latest MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 128GB of flash storage, priced at $949.99, down from $1,199.99. This is the lowest price ever seen for the notebook, and Best Buy has it in all three colors: Gold, Silver, and Space Gray.

Best Buy's Apple Shopping Event


MacBook Air (Late 2018)
MacBook Pro without Touch Bar
iMac (Mid 2017)
iPhone
Trade-in Offers
  • MacBook Air - Latest model from $999.99 when trading in working MacBook
  • iPad Air - Latest model from $349.99 when trading in any working iPad Pro
  • Apple Watch Series 4 - Starting at $299 when trading in any working Apple Watch
Beats
Our Deals Roundup has more information on other sales happening this week, like discounts on the new AirPods and an exclusive discount on the ElevationDock 4.

Kevin2055
3 weeks ago
Still 128GB in 2019

Andronicus
3 weeks ago
128GB laptop for $1,000 is laughable.
Kevin2055
3 weeks ago

What’s the big deal?


user will be stuck with storage for years. Today 2TB ssd is just around $200
Andronicus
3 weeks ago

What’s the big deal?


It’s overpriced even for Apple.
SR 7
3 weeks ago
How can u call yourself Apple, let alone any other company in 2019 while offering a 128gb hard drive.

I bought my first MacBook in 2009.

It had 128 gb.

2
0
0
9!
Jimmy James
3 weeks ago

What’s the big deal?


My needs require more, this was entry level storage 12 years ago, it’s overpriced, and not upgradable.

What’s right about it?
BigMcGuire
3 weeks ago

user will be stuck with storage for years. Today 2TB ssd is just around $200


Even a high end Pro 1TB is $345. https://www.amazon.com/Samsung-970-PRO-Internal-MZ-V7P1T0BW/dp/B07BYHGNB5/ref=sr_1_8?keywords=2tb+ssd+nvme&qid=1556738794&s=gateway&sr=8-8 <drool>.

* Read speeds up to 3,500MB/s* with a 5-year limited warranty and exceptional endurance up to 1,200 TBW* (* Varies by capacity).2,700MB/s Seq.Write

Ok I better stop before I buy something I shouldn't.
Jimmy James
3 weeks ago

Still 128GB in 2019


Well, it is just a smartphone. Oh wait...
BigMcGuire
3 weeks ago

What’s the big deal?


I lived with a 128GB Macbook Air (2015) for 3 years. Agreed. I never used more than 50% of it. Most of my data is in the cloud and selectively synced with OneDrive. Streamed music and TV. That device was one of my most favorite laptops. Remote into my Windows machine at work to program while on the road? Awesome. 10+ hours of battery life? Awesome.

Wish I had kept it.

That said, I don't support, in 2019, a $950 laptop having a 128GB SSD. It should be 256GB at LEAST.
