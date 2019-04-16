Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Revises 2018 MacBook Air Display Brightness to Up to 400 Nits After macOS 10.14.4 Release
We've confirmed with Apple that this increase is tied to the macOS 10.14.4 software update released on March 25. Apple's release notes did mention that the update "corrects the default screen brightness" for 2018 MacBook Air models, although no specific details were known at the time.
Prior to macOS 10.14.4, Laptop Mag found that its 2018 MacBook Air review unit maxed out at a brightness of 234 nits, while NotebookCheck determined an average value of 315 nits. It's unclear why there is such a big discrepancy there, but it'll be interesting to see how much the number increases in subsequent testing.
Battery life stats for the 2018 MacBook Air remain unchanged on Apple's tech specs page.
(Thanks, Aaron!)
EDIT: Never mind, the difference is amazing! :eek:
Put an OLED and a decent keyboard in it, even if the laptop is now .5MM thicker. Anyone who buys a current generation butterfly keyboard will come to regret it.I like the updated keyboard, but I don't eat cookies while typing.
They wanted to keep that “feature” for the next gen model, but according to the sales, they had to act
Brightness still doesn’t help lack of color.I mean really, how much more would it cost to give it a P3 gamut?
I won't buy an Apple product that includes a display without it (except for the Watch, but who cares about color gamut on an Apple Watch).
Oh and suddenly it’s possible for Apple to deliver better “hardware”.
They wanted to keep that “feature” for the next gen model, but according to the sales, they had to act
I like the updated keyboard, but I don't eat cookies while typing.
I like cookies, but don't throw them on garbage keyboards.
