Apple Kicking Off New Apple Watch Fitness Challenge on Earth Day

Tuesday April 9, 2019 3:54 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's next Activity Challenge for Apple Watch owners will take place on Earth Day, which falls on Monday, April 22. Apple Watch users will be able to earn the Earth Day 2019 badge by doing any workout for 30 minutes or more.

Details on the upcoming challenge were shared this afternoon on Twitter by Kyle Seth Gray, who also shared images of the achievement badge and accompanying iMessage sticker those who complete the challenge will receive.


Apple hosts Activity Challenges for major holidays and well-known events, and for the past several years, there's been an Earth Day Challenge. Goals in both 2017 and 2018 were the same as the 2019 goal -- complete a 30 minute workout.

Apple often celebrates Earth Day in a variety of ways, and Apple retail employees are likely to don green shirts in honor of the environment-focused event. Apple retail stores are also likely to be updated with green leaf accents on their logos, something that Apple does on Earth Day each year.

Apple has done two other Activity Challenges this year to celebrate International Women's Day in March and Heart Month in February.

Avatar
Relentless Power
1 day ago at 03:59 pm
Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
saintstryfe
1 day ago at 07:41 pm
I actually sent a letter Tim Cook's email saying how much Apple Health and the Fitness app have helped me. Since August 2017 I've dropped 265+ pounds, from 444 to my last weigh in at 181. Hoping another 15 or so pounds. I've been perfect on my rings going over 1 year now. These challenges always manage to get me going.
Rating: 16 Votes
Avatar
Relentless Power
1 day ago at 04:34 pm

The fitness challenges and badges are not that challenging.


Except, I never mentioned anything about them being ‘challenging’ (Nor was that my point), I mentioned that I find them ‘addictive’ to actually complete, mainly on the competition side of things for my own satisfaction. Either way, what’s not challenging to you might be for someone else, which you didn’t take into consideration.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
bobob
17 hours ago at 05:00 am

You. The fitness challenges and badges are not that challenging, at least not in my opinion.

Cocaine is not very challenging but addictive, I suppose.

But hey, thanks for the lecture!


You're well on your way to completing your negativity badge for this week!
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
dannyyankou
1 day ago at 04:52 pm

Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?

Yep and it’s wonderful that Apple created something that encourages me to be more active. Yeah I know there’s other options, but Apple Watch was the most appealing one to me.

My dad and sister are in an Activity competition, and it has my dad doing laps up and down the stairs before midnight lol. Extremely addictive.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
MEJHarrison
1 day ago at 06:49 pm

Yeah. If Apple could focus on actual products. That would be great.


They are. They're focusing on their Apple Watch owners. Some of whom bought the watch for stuff just like this.

By the way, they're a big enough company to split their focus on multiple different projects. While one team is working on stuff like this, another can be designing new watch bands while others work on new Animoji and yet others work on next iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, etc. If you think the entire company worked on this and only this, you should learn more about how big businesses operate.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
Jim Lahey
1 day ago at 07:37 pm

Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?


No it’s not just you. I’m going for everything this year. Every day, every ring, every workout, every badge. January to January. It’s a daft thing but it keeps me motivated and I enjoy it.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
henry72
1 day ago at 05:16 pm

Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?

I love them and I agreed it is super addictive. Unfortunately some badges are not available outside of the US and I don’t really want to change the region in Settings.

Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
BruceEBonus
21 hours ago at 01:18 am
For people like me who never knew what it is like to cope with life without a Watch/Phone/Tablet then it’s great to be told not just how and what to think but how to move my physical self as well. Can you just imagine what it was like in those dark olden days of Pre-2000 (was it?) when you had to use your actual brain (whatever that is) to do all that? No thank you.

Now, Mr Watch! What do I do now? Read Facebook? Check! Share a meme?. Yup! Move my arms and legs 10000 times today? Gosh Well, I’ll try!. Make a decision on my own?. Now hang on. I never said I’d commit myself that far! :oops:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
chucker23n1
17 hours ago at 05:37 am

Probably because he asked if everyone else was as addicted to completing Apple Watch challenges as he is.

People responded to his question with their opinion(s). It's a forum. That happens from time to time.


It's possible to respond "nah, it's not my cup of tea", "the Apple Watch is too expensive", or "I don't need this".

It's not necessary to insult people in the process.
Rating: 3 Votes

