Apple Kicking Off New Apple Watch Fitness Challenge on Earth Day
Details on the upcoming challenge were shared this afternoon on Twitter by Kyle Seth Gray, who also shared images of the achievement badge and accompanying iMessage sticker those who complete the challenge will receive.
Apple hosts Activity Challenges for major holidays and well-known events, and for the past several years, there's been an Earth Day Challenge. Goals in both 2017 and 2018 were the same as the 2019 goal -- complete a 30 minute workout.
Apple often celebrates Earth Day in a variety of ways, and Apple retail employees are likely to don green shirts in honor of the environment-focused event. Apple retail stores are also likely to be updated with green leaf accents on their logos, something that Apple does on Earth Day each year.
Apple has done two other Activity Challenges this year to celebrate International Women's Day in March and Heart Month in February.
The fitness challenges and badges are not that challenging.
Except, I never mentioned anything about them being ‘challenging’ (Nor was that my point), I mentioned that I find them ‘addictive’ to actually complete, mainly on the competition side of things for my own satisfaction. Either way, what’s not challenging to you might be for someone else, which you didn’t take into consideration.
You. The fitness challenges and badges are not that challenging, at least not in my opinion.
Cocaine is not very challenging but addictive, I suppose.
But hey, thanks for the lecture!
You're well on your way to completing your negativity badge for this week!
Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?Yep and it’s wonderful that Apple created something that encourages me to be more active. Yeah I know there’s other options, but Apple Watch was the most appealing one to me.
My dad and sister are in an Activity competition, and it has my dad doing laps up and down the stairs before midnight lol. Extremely addictive.
Yeah. If Apple could focus on actual products. That would be great.
They are. They're focusing on their Apple Watch owners. Some of whom bought the watch for stuff just like this.
By the way, they're a big enough company to split their focus on multiple different projects. While one team is working on stuff like this, another can be designing new watch bands while others work on new Animoji and yet others work on next iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, etc. If you think the entire company worked on this and only this, you should learn more about how big businesses operate.
Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?
No it’s not just you. I’m going for everything this year. Every day, every ring, every workout, every badge. January to January. It’s a daft thing but it keeps me motivated and I enjoy it.
Is it just me, or is earning those badges extremely addictive?I love them and I agreed it is super addictive. Unfortunately some badges are not available outside of the US and I don’t really want to change the region in Settings.
Now, Mr Watch! What do I do now? Read Facebook? Check! Share a meme?. Yup! Move my arms and legs 10000 times today? Gosh Well, I’ll try!. Make a decision on my own?. Now hang on. I never said I’d commit myself that far! :oops:
Probably because he asked if everyone else was as addicted to completing Apple Watch challenges as he is.
People responded to his question with their opinion(s). It's a forum. That happens from time to time.
It's possible to respond "nah, it's not my cup of tea", "the Apple Watch is too expensive", or "I don't need this".
It's not necessary to insult people in the process.
