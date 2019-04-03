Adobe Announces Updates for Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Character Animator

Ahead of the annual NAB media show, which kicks off on April 6, Adobe is launching its traditional spring update with new updates for Creative Cloud apps including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Character Animator.
As always, Adobe's updates bring performance improvements, new features, and improved efficiency for its video and audio tools.
In After Effects, there's a new Content-Aware Fill feature for video, which is a neat option that works just like Content-Aware Fill in Photoshop. You can select an object that you want to remove in a video and use Content-Aware Fill, powered by Adobe Sensei, to remove it.
Using Content-Aware Fill, you can remove logos, shadows, mics, and other objects from videos.
There's a new Freeform Project panel in Premiere Pro that's designed to allow you to arrange your video clips into select shots so you can build out and visualize a project to come up with new ideas.
Aligning text and graphics in Premiere Pro is easier through Rulers and Guides, and Guide Templates can be shared between After Effects and Premiere Pro.
Premiere Pro is also gaining Faster Mark Tracking, which Adobe says will bring more efficient color and effects workflows. Encoding for H.264 and HEVC has been improved for smoother playback in both Premiere Pro and After Effects.
For advanced users, After Effects has a new Expressions Editor for navigating through code visually with features that include syntax highlighting, line numbers, matching brace highlighting, and code folding.
Audition includes new Punch and Roll recording to punch in replacement audio while continuing to record a performance and Auto Ducking detects speech automatically to adjust the volume of ambient sounds below dialog, music, and sound effects.
Character Animator features better puppet rigging to give more personality to characters and there are new Twitch live-streaming triggers for Character Animator to let streamers enhance livestream performances by allowing viewers to engage with characters using real-time costume changes, dance moves, gestures, and poses.
There are additional features available in Premiere Pro, After Effects, Audition, and Character Animator, which are outlined on the Adobe website.
All of Adobe's Creative Cloud updates will be available starting today, with additional information on what's new available on Adobe's site. Adobe's full Creative Cloud plans, which cover the complete range of Adobe CC software, start at $52.99 per month.
Tag: Adobe