New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.4 With Safari Automatic Dark Mode and Apple News+ Support

Monday March 25, 2019 3:32 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today released macOS Mojave 10.14.4, the fourth update to the macOS Mojave operating system that first launched in September. macOS 10.14.4 comes more than two months after the release of macOS Mojave 10.14.3, a minor bug fix update.

macOS Mojave 10.14.4 can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences. The update is free for all Mac users who have a machine that supports it.


macOS Mojave 10.14.4 introduces support for the new Apple News+ subscription service that is designed to allow Apple News users to sign up for unlimited access to news and magazines for a monthly fee. The update also brings Apple News to Canada, allowing Canadian Mac users to access news stories in French, English, or both.

macOS Mojave 10.14.4 includes support for Safari AutoFill using Touch ID and it offers automatic dark mode themes in Safari. If you have Dark Mode enabled in Mojave, when you visit a website that has an option for a dark theme after installing the update, it will be activated automatically. Full release notes for the update are below:
The macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update adds support for Apple News+, includes bug fixes and improvements, improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.

Apple News+
- Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends to the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers
- Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you
- Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline
- Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French
- Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian Magazines.

Safari
- Adds Dark Mode support for websites that support custom color schemes
- Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password Autofill
- Allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a website
- Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded
- Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default

iTunes
- Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab, making it easier to find new music, playlists, and more in Apple Music

AirPods

- Adds support for new AirPods (2nd Generation)

More
- Supports Air Quality index in Maps for US, UK, and India
- Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages
- Supports real-time text (RTT for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on Mac
- Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor
- Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand
- Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models introduced in 2018
- Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)
- Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to a Mac mini (2018)
- Resolves Wi-Fi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave
- Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts
- Fixes an issue where AOL passwords may be frequently requested in Mail
For additional details on macOS Mojave, make sure to check out our macOS Mojave roundup.

Related Roundup: macOS Mojave
[ 155 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
lietsche
2 days ago at 03:35 pm
Does Macrumors have a dark theme option ready?
Rating: 13 Votes
Avatar
tywebb13
2 days ago at 04:25 pm
Combo: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL1996?viewlocale=en_US&locale=en_US

Delta: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL1994?viewlocale=en_US&locale=en_US

I actually think there is a mistake on the Delta page.

It says:



Actually that should be

System Requirements
macOS Mojave 10.14.3

EDIT: They fixed the error now.

Rating: 10 Votes
Avatar
martyjmclean
2 days ago at 03:37 pm
I'm excited. Mojave has been the most stable and interesting release in a very long time.


The macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update includes bug fixes and improvements, improved the stability and reliability of your Mac and is recommended for all users.

Safari

* Adds Dark Mode support for website that support custom colour schemes.
* Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password AutoFill.
* Allows push Notification prompts only after interacting with a website.
* Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded.
* Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects cross-site tracking by default.

iTunes

* Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab; making it easier to discover new music, playlists and more in Apple Music.

AirPods

* Adds support for new AirPods 2.

More

* Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for UK, US and India.
* Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages.
* Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor.
* Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie and GarageBand.
* Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with 2018 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models.
* Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Autumn 2018)
* Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to a 2018 Mac Mini.
* Resolves WiFi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave.
* Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts.
* Fixes an issue where AOL passwords may be frequently requested in Mail.
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
TMRJIJ
2 days ago at 07:48 pm

How about a light mode for the Dashboard? Also, the temperature widget is not longer working for me on the Dashboard. Hello, Apple? Regressions?!?

That useless crap is still there?!?!?! LOL!!!!!!!
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
TMRJIJ
2 days ago at 03:41 pm
It would be awesome if MacRumors supported Safari's automatic Dark Mode. Is there a Xenforo Add-on of some sorts that makes use of feature yet?
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
FlyGuyDEN
2 days ago at 04:26 pm
MOST IMPORTANT-did they put the startup chime back in? :p
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
2 days ago at 03:44 pm
I wonder if we'll ever see Photos.app updated to do sharing of albums with icloud.com links.

Being able to share a crapload of photos in a web link is one of my favorite new features in iOS 12 and it's missing from MacOS.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
StellarVixen
2 days ago at 03:36 pm
Mac, as usually, taking the back seat. Getting released last.


It's okay, we got used to it already.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
CatalinApple
2 days ago at 03:35 pm
For a second I thought they forgot about macOS Mojave 10.14.4. I already updated my iPhone and Apple TVs, now the MacBook Pro and I am ready for the AirPods tomorrow.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
chrfr
2 days ago at 05:28 pm


I have macos on external usb3 ssd but not APFS coz it wasn't working properly, going back to Extended (Journaled) fixed all issues, but now I find out I won't be ever able to update? Or I'm forced to APFS which doesn't work properly with external USB3 enclosures. Why?

APFS works fine on external drives. You cannot install Mojave onto an HFS+ disk whatsoever. Some people have cloned an APFS installation onto an HFS+ disk, but it's not supported by Apple and you won't be able to install updates onto that HFS+ environment.
Rating: 4 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]