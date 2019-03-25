If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.4 With Safari Automatic Dark Mode and Apple News+ Support
macOS Mojave 10.14.4 can be downloaded by going to the "Software Update" section of System Preferences. The update is free for all Mac users who have a machine that supports it.
macOS Mojave 10.14.4 introduces support for the new Apple News+ subscription service that is designed to allow Apple News users to sign up for unlimited access to news and magazines for a monthly fee. The update also brings Apple News to Canada, allowing Canadian Mac users to access news stories in French, English, or both.
macOS Mojave 10.14.4 includes support for Safari AutoFill using Touch ID and it offers automatic dark mode themes in Safari. If you have Dark Mode enabled in Mojave, when you visit a website that has an option for a dark theme after installing the update, it will be activated automatically. Full release notes for the update are below:
The macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update adds support for Apple News+, includes bug fixes and improvements, improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.For additional details on macOS Mojave, make sure to check out our macOS Mojave roundup.
Apple News+
- Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends to the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers
- Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you
- Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline
- Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French
- Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian Magazines.
Safari
- Adds Dark Mode support for websites that support custom color schemes
- Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password Autofill
- Allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a website
- Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded
- Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default
iTunes
- Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab, making it easier to find new music, playlists, and more in Apple Music
AirPods
- Adds support for new AirPods (2nd Generation)
More
- Supports Air Quality index in Maps for US, UK, and India
- Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages
- Supports real-time text (RTT for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on Mac
- Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor
- Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand
- Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models introduced in 2018
- Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)
- Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to a Mac mini (2018)
- Resolves Wi-Fi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave
- Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts
- Fixes an issue where AOL passwords may be frequently requested in Mail
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Delta: https://support.apple.com/kb/DL1994?viewlocale=en_US&locale=en_US
I actually think there is a mistake on the Delta page.
It says:
Actually that should be
System Requirements
macOS Mojave 10.14.3
EDIT: They fixed the error now.
The macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update includes bug fixes and improvements, improved the stability and reliability of your Mac and is recommended for all users.
Safari
* Adds Dark Mode support for website that support custom colour schemes.
* Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password AutoFill.
* Allows push Notification prompts only after interacting with a website.
* Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded.
* Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects cross-site tracking by default.
iTunes
* Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab; making it easier to discover new music, playlists and more in Apple Music.
AirPods
* Adds support for new AirPods 2.
More
* Supports Air Quality Index in Maps for UK, US and India.
* Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages.
* Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor.
* Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie and GarageBand.
* Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with 2018 MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models.
* Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Autumn 2018)
* Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to a 2018 Mac Mini.
* Resolves WiFi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave.
* Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts.
* Fixes an issue where AOL passwords may be frequently requested in Mail.
How about a light mode for the Dashboard? Also, the temperature widget is not longer working for me on the Dashboard. Hello, Apple? Regressions?!?That useless crap is still there?!?!?! LOL!!!!!!!
Being able to share a crapload of photos in a web link is one of my favorite new features in iOS 12 and it's missing from MacOS.
It's okay, we got used to it already.
APFS works fine on external drives. You cannot install Mojave onto an HFS+ disk whatsoever. Some people have cloned an APFS installation onto an HFS+ disk, but it's not supported by Apple and you won't be able to install updates onto that HFS+ environment.
I have macos on external usb3 ssd but not APFS coz it wasn't working properly, going back to Extended (Journaled) fixed all issues, but now I find out I won't be ever able to update? Or I'm forced to APFS which doesn't work properly with external USB3 enclosures. Why?
[ Read All Comments ]