Apple Releases macOS Mojave 10.14.4 With Safari Automatic Dark Mode and Apple News+ Support

The macOS Mojave 10.14.4 update adds support for Apple News+, includes bug fixes and improvements, improves the stability and reliability of your Mac, and is recommended for all users.



Apple News+

- Apple News+ is a new subscription service that extends to the Apple News experience with hundreds of magazines and top newspapers

- Our editors handpick top articles and magazine issues, and you also get personalized recommendations on the topics most interesting to you

- Automatic downloads make it easy to read magazine issues offline

- Apple News is now available in Canada, with a free experience that includes handpicked Top Stories, a personalized Today feed, and support for both English and French

- Apple News+ is available in the U.S. and Canada, with dozens of additional Canadian Magazines.



Safari

- Adds Dark Mode support for websites that support custom color schemes

- Streamlines website login when filling credentials with Password Autofill

- Allows push notification prompts only after interacting with a website

- Adds a warning when an insecure webpage is loaded

- Removes support for the expired Do Not Track standard to prevent potential use as a fingerprinting variable; Intelligent Tracking Prevention now protects against cross-site tracking by default



iTunes

- Shows more editorial highlights on a single page in the Browse tab, making it easier to find new music, playlists, and more in Apple Music



AirPods



- Adds support for new AirPods (2nd Generation)



More

- Supports Air Quality index in Maps for US, UK, and India

- Improves the quality of audio recordings in Messages

- Supports real-time text (RTT for phone calls made through a nearby iPhone on Mac

- Provides enhanced support for external GPUs in Activity Monitor

- Fixes an App Store issue that may have prevented adoption of the latest versions of Pages, Keynote, Numbers, iMovie, and GarageBand

- Improves the reliability of USB audio devices when used with the MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini models introduced in 2018

- Corrects the default screen brightness for MacBook Air (Fall 2018)

- Fixes a graphics compatibility issue that may occur on some external displays connected to a Mac mini (2018)

- Resolves Wi-Fi connection issues that may occur after upgrading to macOS Mojave

- Fixes an issue where re-adding an Exchange account may cause it to disappear from Internet Accounts

- Fixes an issue where AOL passwords may be frequently requested in Mail

