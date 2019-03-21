Apple Updates Final Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor, and iMovie

For all four apps, Apple has added a feature that detects media files that could be incompatible with future versions of macOS after Mojave. In Final Cut Pro and iMovie, these files will be converted to a compatible format, while just highlighted in Motion and Compressor.
Apple is phasing out support for 32-bit Mac apps after Mojave, which is why this new feature has been introduced. All three software updates also include improved reliability when sharing video to YouTube.
In Final Cut Pro, Apple has also added a number of bug fixes, with the release notes listed below:
- Detects media files that may be incompatible with future versions of macOS after Mojave and converts them to a compatible formatFinal Cut Pro, Motion, Compressor, and iMovie are all available from the Mac App Store. iMovie is a free download, while Final Cut Pro is priced at $299, Motion is priced at $49.99, and Compressor is priced at $49.99.
- Fixes an issue that could cause share destinations to disappear from the share menu after quitting Final Cut Pro
- Fixes an issue that could cause the workflow extension button to disappear when resizing the interface
- Fixes an issue in which the Select Clip command could incorrectly select the clip beneath the playhead
- Fixes an issue in which a successful share notification appears after the share operation was cancelled
- Fixes an issue in which frames saved to the frame browser in the Comparison Viewer may appear differently than they do in the viewer
- Fixes an issue in which frequency information for Hum Removal may not be visible in the audio inspector
- Fixes an issue in which relinked media may appear with black thumbnails in the browser and timeline
- Fixes an issue in which the share menu may be obscured behind the viewer when using Final Cut Pro in fullscreen mode
- Improves reliability when sharing video to YouTube