iMac Pro Updated With 256GB RAM and Radeon Pro Vega 64X Graphics Options
Upgrading to 256GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 ECC memory will set you back a steep $5,200, more than the $4,999 price of the base iMac Pro itself. Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics can be added for $700. Both are configure-to-order options.
Apple has also lowered the prices of some existing iMac Pro upgrade options. As examples, 64GB of RAM dropped from $800 to $400, 128GB of RAM dropped from $2,400 to $2,000, Radeon Vega Pro 64 graphics dropped from $600 to $550, and 4TB SSD storage dropped from $2,800 to $2,400 in the United States.
A maxed out iMac Pro now runs $15,699.
(Thanks, Mark Little!)
This is nice... but if iMac Pro was really “pro”, the memory would be upgradable.
Because nothing screams "Pro" more than not being able to afford the RAM you want at purchase but being able to add it later at a cheaper price to get more life out of the system...
iunno. to me that does scream more "pro" than soldered in memory.
"Pro" to me isn't necessarily what you do with a device, but the fact that the device can be adaptable to the job. Replacable and expandable hardware are "pro" because it allows for the user to tailor the hardware to fit their needs to maximize productivity (regardless of what they deem productivity to be).
it's not necessarily about "not being able to afford RAM". Especially when Apple's upgrades for their soldered solutions are several times the cost of retail pricing (even expensive side).
it also means longer longevity of the hardware as it can be expanded to further adapt to use.
Soldering RAM and STORAGE are the two things that should be avoided in any professional grade machine. I'll give RAM a benefit of the doubt in ultra portables where SODIMM slots take up a lot of space. But in a desktop computer there is literally zero reason to solder down storage or memory except as planned obsolescence.
well, based on this definition, a MacBook is a "pro" device if it allows for the user to sell their services. Again, Pro doesn't necessarily mean that the machine is meant to make money. But that it needs a certain level of flexibility to accomplish a wide array of tasks in order to provide the widest possible options for the most productivity.
we tend to try and relate "pro" with the user. Not the machine's capabilities itself. I don't think anyone of us considers the Macbook a "Pro" computer, even if the user can do their entire job on it. Because the MacBook has no scalability of work.
This is utter nonsense. A professional is just someone who earns money from that job full time. If you use your MacBook Pro or iMac Pro (or non pro models) to earn money, then it's a pro machine, end of.
I just don't know where this bizarre entitlement that computers should be upgradeable came from. Actual pros who work in niche industries spend twice the price of an iMac Pro on a single piece of hardware that does ONE job well and cannot be upgrade. Audio professionals buy a two channel DAC for £8000, all it does is stereo out and you can't upgrade that, or any other audio equipment.
Being able to tinker with an upgrade a computer screams more to be consumer, hobbits and most often gamer. Actual pros value their time much more expensively per hour than to be messing around upgrading RAM when they could earn 3x more than that in their work.
Because nothing screams "Pro" more than not being able to afford the RAM you want at purchase but being able to add it later at a cheaper price to get more life out of the system...I think you forgot the /s there buddy.
Are you saying that people that think saving money is not for professionals. I bet you pay 20 pounds for washer fluid at the dealership because it's better.
It is comparable with Apple's historical high end prices though (adjusting for inflation).
Thank you for your subjective definition of "pro." Others would define a "pro" computing device as a one that allows them to provide professional services for hire, which an iMac Pro clearly does.
That said, if your professional endeavors eventually justify someday upgrading from 64GB to 128 GB of memory they will more than pay for the next iMac, and probably a brand new Ferrari.
