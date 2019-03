iMac Pro Updated With 256GB RAM and Radeon Pro Vega 64X Graphics Options

Alongside a spec bump to standard iMac models , Apple today quietly added 256GB RAM and Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics options to the iMac Pro Upgrading to 256GB of 2,666MHz DDR4 ECC memory will set you back a steep $5,200, more than the $4,999 price of the base iMac Pro itself. Radeon Pro Vega 64X graphics can be added for $700. Both are configure-to-order options.Apple has also lowered the prices of some existing iMac Pro upgrade options. As examples, 64GB of RAM dropped from $800 to $400, 128GB of RAM dropped from $2,400 to $2,000, Radeon Vega Pro 64 graphics dropped from $600 to $550, and 4TB SSD storage dropped from $2,800 to $2,400 in the United States.A maxed out iMac Pro now runs $15,699.(Thanks, Mark Little!)