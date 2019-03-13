If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Hands-On With the 17" LG Gram and a Look at Apple's Old 17" MacBook Pro
We compared the LG Gram to a 15-inch MacBook Pro, but we also thought it might be fun to take a look at Apple's old 2011 17-inch MacBook Pro at the same time, as it was the last larger-display notebook Apple released.
Priced at $1,700, the 17-inch LG Gram features a 2560 x 1600 display with a slim and light enclosure. It has a full keyboard and a decent-sized trackpad, with speakers built into the bottom of the device.
The bezels at the top and the sides are super slim, and bezel size reduction is one of the ways Apple could expand the size of its current MacBook Pro lineup without making the enclosure larger.
The 17-inch LG Gram weighs just under three pounds, making it a pound lighter than the 15-inch MacBook Pro. The LG Gram is an impressive demonstration of how far technology has come over the course of the last eight years, as compared to Apple's 2011 17-inch MacBook Pro, it's so much lighter, thinner, and sleeker.
Apple's 17-inch MacBook Pro weighs a whopping 6.6 pounds, but back in the day, components were larger and Apple also packed an entire SuperDrive for CDs and DVDs inside. The elimination of large components like this is a major reason why notebook computers today are so much thinner than they were in the early 2010s. The larger size of components in 2011 is also the reason why Apple's 17-inch MacBook Pro has so much more open space than the LG Gram around the trackpad.
The LG Gram offers three USB-A ports, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a micro SD card slot, an HDMI port, and a USB-C port, which is a better variety of ports than we're likely to get in a future MacBook Pro, even if it is larger. Apple has transitioned to all USB-C ports on its notebooks, which we don't expect will change.
Apple's MacBook Pro used a 1920 x 1200 panel, so while it's not quite as nice as the 2560 x 1600 display in the LG Gram, it's not too bad. The current 15-inch MacBook Pro uses a 2880 x 1800 display, and we expect Apple will use a similar pixel density expanded to the new 16 to 16.5-inch size.
We loved the larger size of the 17-inch LG Gram, and we're hoping those rumors of a 16 to 16.5-inch MacBook Pro are accurate. Apple probably isn't going to significantly increase the size of the MacBook Pro, but may instead cut down on bezel size to provide more available display area in a slim package. We wouldn't mind having a super large display in a bigger body, though.
What do you think of the 17-inch LG Gram? Are you hoping Apple releases a similar machine that's closer in size to its original 17-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
[MEDIA=youtube]Xvbuwfawqcc[/MEDIA]
As for the size, if Apple get rid of those large screen bezels the size would not be that much bigger than the current 15".
stop saying "we"... its I, me, you, your. The article's byline is an individual, not a group of people nor an indication of a collaborative effort.
Actually, it's 'we'... conveying a discussion took place amongst multiple people, or a group of say MacRumors editors. One person sitting down to write it does not impact this usage.
it was an amazing computer when it came out. i still miss 3 usb ports...
but as technology is evolving i wouldn't get anything that big again. in fact i don't think i'd even get a 15" at this point. maybe it's the way i'm evolving. :)
('https://www.macrumors.com/2019/03/13/17-inch-lg-gram-hands-on/')
What do you think of the 17-inch LG Gram? Are you hoping Apple releases a similar machine that's closer in size to its original 17-inch MacBook Pro? Let us know in the comments.
I have the original 17", I think from the year before they were discontinued - still in use daily, and works great.
I have a 15" as a followup from four or so years ago, but I have really been longing for a return of the 17" form factor, at least for a somewhat larger screen size than the 15" offers. The 15" having higher resolution is nice but you just cannot beat a larger screen.
If they have anything close to the original 17" in size I'm buying that for sure.
stop saying "we"... its I, me, you, your. The article's byline is an individual, not a group of people nor an indication of a collaborative effort.
I know others have commented on this as well, but skimming, I didn't see mention of what I'm about to note, so I'll shoot in a reply too.
It's called the editorial we. The editorial we is actually a singular we used when an individual speaks on behalf of a publication.
Here's a reference
https://www.thefreedictionary.com/editorial+we
I recently had my 2016 15" stolen and just bought a 2018 2.6i7/32gb/1TB/Vega20 machine. I wish the timing was better for the refresh (well getting your stuff stolen is poor timing anytime).
[ Read All Comments ]