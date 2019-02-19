If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Apple Shares New Tutorial Videos Highlighting iPhone XR and XS Camera and Photos Features
The first video is designed to teach users how to better use the search feature in the Photos app. You can search for people, places, and objects, such as food, cats, dogs, beaches, flowers, and more. There are thousands of different objects the iPhone is able to recognize.
The second video includes walks through the steps necessary to create a photo using the Depth Control feature that was introduced in the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR. Depth Control lets you adjust the amount of blur in a photograph before or after you take it.
Two additional videos provide the steps for choosing a Key Photo in Live Photos and using the Stage Light Mono mode on the iPhone.
Each video is right around 30 to 43 seconds in length and is similar to other iPhone tutorial videos that Apple has shared in the past. Apple has done a whole tutorial series with videos like these, which are ideal for sharing on social media sites and for quick spots on television.
Apple also often shares many similar videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel, and it has an entire mini how to site on its website dedicated to photography-based iPhone tutorials and walkthroughs.
Seriously. It's 2019 and you still can't tag or name photos in the app.
Photo app is a definition of how bad iOS is. Tens of thousands of photos in one folder is a joke.
Four digit based names reset every few months and all you have is a bottomless mess.
Something as simple as "sort by date" is not available.
Great job Apple :(
Apple's demo photos are always... so fake perfect. Who has a phone full of photos like that?TIMMY BOYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY
Some might. But it's not too fake. It's video taken in a vertical position.I meant the photos on the device... not the video ad itself.
Can someone please tell me why my iPhone XS Max photos (which is supposed to be superior in all lighting conditions, especially low light, to my previous iPhone 8 Plus) seem super grainy??
Beginning to become seriously frustrated by it. Moments are passing with my family and I feel as though I have many, many photos that are marred by this grain/blurring.
What gives?
[MEDIA=youtube]dU9q1WKmVbg[/MEDIA]
Wish there was a way to "name" my photos and give them a title. Would make certain pictures and videos much easier to find in the future
Seriously. It's 2019 and you still can't tag or name photos in the app. How is this not easily editable and not a field in the meta data? Or even a proprietary naming system?
Also, rename or give nicknames to bluetooth devices. I have so many bluetooth headphones, and I don't always know all of their brand names or models.
