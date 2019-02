Apple Shares New Tutorial Videos Highlighting iPhone XR and XS Camera and Photos Features

Apple today shared two new iPhone XS and iPhone XS tutorial videos on its YouTube channel, both of which are designed to highlight available features on the new devices.The first video is designed to teach users how to better use the search feature in the Photos app. You can search for people, places, and objects, such as food, cats, dogs, beaches, flowers, and more. There are thousands of different objects the iPhone is able to recognize.The second video includes walks through the steps necessary to create a photo using the Depth Control feature that was introduced in the iPhone XS , XS Max, and XR. Depth Control lets you adjust the amount of blur in a photograph before or after you take it.Two additional videos provide the steps for choosing a Key Photo in Live Photos and using the Stage Light Mono mode on the iPhone.Each video is right around 30 to 43 seconds in length and is similar to other iPhone tutorial videos that Apple has shared in the past. Apple has done a whole tutorial series with videos like these, which are ideal for sharing on social media sites and for quick spots on television.Apple also often shares many similar videos on its Apple Support YouTube channel , and it has an entire mini how to site on its website dedicated to photography-based iPhone tutorials and walkthroughs.