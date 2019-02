Apple Lists New 'Neymar Jr. Custom Edition' Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones

Inspired by the graffiti-writing style from the São Paulo streets where it all began, the Beats Studio3 Wireless – Neymar Jr. Custom Edition honors Neymar’s strength of character. The design is a tribute to his famous "Shhh…" tattoo, representing his ability to adapt to anything, on and off the field, staying true to himself.

Apple has added a listing for a new custom-designed pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones that celebrate the 27th birthday of Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.The Neymar Jr. Custom Edition headphones feature graffiti-style decals over the outside of the ear cups and headband that hark back to the soccer player's childhood roots in the streets of São Paulo and pay homage to his famous "Shhh..." tattoo.The headphones also feature a number 10 inside the headband, representing the Paris Saint-Germain player's shirt number and 10-year professional soccer career.Priced at $349.95, the new Beats Studio3 custom-designed headphones are listed by Apple as "coming soon," but anyone interested in picking up a pair shouldn't have to wait too long, as Neymar Jr's birthday was just yesterday.