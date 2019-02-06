"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Lists New 'Neymar Jr. Custom Edition' Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones
Apple has added a listing for a new custom-designed pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones that celebrate the 27th birthday of Brazilian soccer star Neymar Jr.
The Neymar Jr. Custom Edition headphones feature graffiti-style decals over the outside of the ear cups and headband that hark back to the soccer player's childhood roots in the streets of São Paulo and pay homage to his famous "Shhh..." tattoo.
The headphones also feature a number 10 inside the headband, representing the Paris Saint-Germain player's shirt number and 10-year professional soccer career.
Inspired by the graffiti-writing style from the São Paulo streets where it all began, the Beats Studio3 Wireless – Neymar Jr. Custom Edition honors Neymar’s strength of character. The design is a tribute to his famous "Shhh…" tattoo, representing his ability to adapt to anything, on and off the field, staying true to himself.Priced at $349.95, the new Beats Studio3 custom-designed headphones are listed by Apple as "coming soon," but anyone interested in picking up a pair shouldn't have to wait too long, as Neymar Jr's birthday was just yesterday.
5 hours ago at 04:29 am
Does it roll on the floor in agony if you hardly touch it?
4 hours ago at 05:14 am
All beats headphones are tacky as hell.
I wouldn't be caught dead wearing any sort of Beats over-ear headphones. Much less pay $350 for a piece of plastic paying homage to some dude who's covered in tattoos and has an incredible aversion to admitting fault.
3 hours ago at 06:06 am
Does it roll on the floor in agony if you hardly touch it?It very well might.
4 hours ago at 05:19 am
[MEDIA=youtube]IVmflCUeeVM[/MEDIA]This is better. Internet is awesome!
[MEDIA=youtube]_fDMxPRPoiY[/MEDIA]
5 hours ago at 04:33 am
Does it roll on the floor in agony if you hardly touch it?ha ha ha ha ha ha. i like him but i just cant stop laughing at this comment :)
5 hours ago at 04:34 am
[MEDIA=youtube]IVmflCUeeVM[/MEDIA]
4 hours ago at 05:16 am
Nobody’s said it yet. Can’t believe it.
These will...flop.
Boom.
4 hours ago at 04:44 am
This seems hardly front page worthy.
And btw these still charge over micro-USB right? LOL
3 hours ago at 06:25 am
Who?
If they want to do a tribute Beats about a football player overcoming adversity, do this man instead:
Assuming that’s an NFL player (helping prove my point), 99.9% of the world has no idea who that is (including me).
4 hours ago at 04:50 am
I'll pass.
