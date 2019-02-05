Eve's HomeKit-Enabled Light Strip Now Available for Purchase

Eve, known for its line of HomeKit-enabled smart products, today announced the availability of its newest HomeKit accessory, the Eve Light Strip.
First announced at CES, the Eve Light Strip is advertised as the brightest HomeKit-enabled LED strip to date with 1,800 lumens and support for full-spectrum white and millions of colors.
At 1,800 lumens, the Eve Light Strip will be brighter than the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, which is 1,600 lumens, and it will provide enough light to replace a standard room lamp at its brightest levels.
The Eve Light Strip is 6.6 feet long but can be cut at one-foot intervals for use in smaller areas or increased to 32.8 feet by adding 6.6 foot extension strips.
Preset colors are included with the Eve Light Strip, but you can also create your own using the Eve app.
Eve Light Strip connects to a home's WiFi setup and is HomeKit compatible, which means that it responds to Siri voice commands, can be controlled via the Home app, and works in scenes with othe HomeKit products.
Eve is debuting the Light Strip today and it can be purchased from the Eve website for $79.95. Extensions are priced at $49.95.
