Eve's HomeKit-Enabled Light Strip Now Available for Purchase

Tuesday February 5, 2019 6:00 AM PST by Juli Clover
Eve, known for its line of HomeKit-enabled smart products, today announced the availability of its newest HomeKit accessory, the Eve Light Strip.

First announced at CES, the Eve Light Strip is advertised as the brightest HomeKit-enabled LED strip to date with 1,800 lumens and support for full-spectrum white and millions of colors.


At 1,800 lumens, the Eve Light Strip will be brighter than the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus, which is 1,600 lumens, and it will provide enough light to replace a standard room lamp at its brightest levels.

The Eve Light Strip is 6.6 feet long but can be cut at one-foot intervals for use in smaller areas or increased to 32.8 feet by adding 6.6 foot extension strips.

Preset colors are included with the Eve Light Strip, but you can also create your own using the Eve app.


Eve Light Strip connects to a home's WiFi setup and is HomeKit compatible, which means that it responds to Siri voice commands, can be controlled via the Home app, and works in scenes with othe HomeKit products.

Eve is debuting the Light Strip today and it can be purchased from the Eve website for $79.95. Extensions are priced at $49.95.

Tags: HomeKit, Eve
lunarworks
12 hours ago at 07:03 am
I love this stuff, but I admit that in 20 years it's gonna be as dated and tacky as shag carpet and wood panel.
jimothyGator
11 hours ago at 07:52 am

Good luck with that....




Need to get an inverter....and wifi....

You wouldn't need an inverter. A $15 12V-to-24V DC step up transformer will do the trick. A USB powered WiFi router can be had for $20 (not a hotspot, but you don't need that for this).

So you don't need luck; you just need $115 and a desire to pimp your ride.
bstpierre
10 hours ago at 09:26 am

Looks nice, but what if you simply want to turn the lights on without Siri or a mobile device. how do you control it? I could use these in my kitchen, but my kids who don't have iPhones or iPad in their hands every waking hour will not be able to simply turn the lights on when needed.


They can just talk to the HomePod or the AppleTV. ;)
justperry
12 hours ago at 07:15 am

Has been waiting 4 this. I gonna put it on my car. Will looks fabulous



Good luck with that....




Need to get an inverter....and wifi....

GrumpyMom
12 hours ago at 07:09 am

I love this stuff, but I admit that in 20 years it's gonna be as dated and tacky as shag carpet and wood panel.

Ah but shag carpet and wood paneling has made a comeback here and there. Mid century modern is what I think the designers are calling this stuff now.
BaccaBossMC
11 hours ago at 08:19 am
If you can do without the Homekit compatibility, you can get 6m of RGB LED strips, plus remote, controller, and PSU for $20 on Amazon, which can then be cut every 3-6 inches, depending on strip, and shaped as you please using standard 10mm 4-pin extenders and elbows.
