New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Releasing iOS 12.1.3 With Bug Fixes for HomePod, iPad Pro, CarPlay, Messages and More Today

Tuesday January 22, 2019 9:28 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple will today release iOS 12.1.3, the fifth update to the iOS 12 operating system since its September launch. iOS 12.1.3 is a minor update that follows iOS 12.1.2 (iPhone only), released back in December, and iOS 12.1.1, also released in December.

The iOS 12.1.3 update will be available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update. As with all iOS updates, iOS 12.1.3 will be free to download. iPhone owners will be upgrading to iOS 12.1.3 from iOS 12.1.2, while iPad owners will be updating from iOS 12.1.1.


iOS 12.1.3 is a minor update, and during the beta testing period, we found no major new features. According to Apple's release notes, iOS 12.1.3 includes fixes for multiple bugs affecting iPad Pro, HomePod, CarPlay, and more.

On HomePod, the update fixes bugs that could cause restarts or that could cause Siri to stop listening. On the iPad Pro, iOS 12.1.3 fixes an issue that could cause audio distortion when using external input devices, and for CarPlay, issues that could cause disconnects from the 2019 iPhones have been addressed. Apple's full release notes:
This update:

- Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view
- Addresses an issue where photos could have striped artifacts after being sent from the Share Sheet
- Fixes an issue that may cause audio distortion when using external audio input devices on iPad Pro (2018)
- Resolves an issue that could cause certain CarPlay systems to disconnect from iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max

This release also includes bug fixes for HomePod. This update:

- Fixes an issue that could cause HomePod to restart
- Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening
The prior update, iOS 12.1.2, included a fix for eSIM activation issues and tweaked some iPhone functionality in China to remove features that infringed on Qualcomm patents so Apple could bypass a sales ban on older iPhones.

Related Roundup: iOS 12
[ 86 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
jsmith189
21 hours ago at 09:31 am
- Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view
THANK YOU. This has been driving me crazy.
Rating: 27 Votes
Avatar
AngerDanger
21 hours ago at 09:31 am

- Addresses an issue that could cause Siri to stop listening

Fingers crossed this update finds its way onto the iPhone.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
rjp1
21 hours ago at 09:41 am
- Fixes an issue where the iPhone XS battery case worked on the iPhone X.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
JGIGS
21 hours ago at 09:47 am
When making fun of a typo, try to not make your own grammatical mistake. ;)

Wow they already new CarPlay issues for the 2029 iPhones. Or typo?

Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
kerplunknet
21 hours ago at 09:32 am

- Fixes an issue in Messages that could impact scrolling through photos in the Details view
THANK YOU. This has been driving me crazy.

YES!!!
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Unity451
21 hours ago at 09:38 am


On HomePod, the update fixes bugs that could cause restarts or that could cause Siri to stop listening.


...so they're going to make Siri less human?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
SoGood
21 hours ago at 10:04 am
Keyword here is, ‘will’. Still not hitting their update servers yet.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
omihek
21 hours ago at 09:59 am

When making fun of a typo, try to not make your own grammatical mistake. ;)

Fixed it for you.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
gmanist1000
21 hours ago at 09:39 am
I have major connection issues with HomePod’s connected to my AppleTV, hopefully this makes it more reliable.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
JackieTreehorn
19 hours ago at 11:21 am
It's fast.

I also have a three-day battery life with this update.

OT: updating went smooth on all my iOS and WatchOS devices
Rating: 2 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]