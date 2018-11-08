Apple Offers New Activity Challenge on Apple Watch for Veterans Day

Apple is planning to offer a special activity challenge on Veterans Day, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 11.
Apple Watch owners who do a workout of 11 minutes or more can earn a special Veterans Day-themed badge that will show up in the Activity app along with a matching sticker to use in the Messages app.
Apple says the award can be earned by doing any workout that's recorded through the Workout app or another app that adds workout information to the health app.
The badge offered for the Veterans Day challenge is the same badge that was awarded for the 2017 Veterans Day challenge, which also tasked Apple Watch owners with completing an 11-minute workout.
Apple does activity challenges on holidays on a regular basis, providing special badges and stickers for those who complete them. The last challenge, for National Parks Day, took place in September.
Apple Watch owners who do a workout of 11 minutes or more can earn a special Veterans Day-themed badge that will show up in the Activity app along with a matching sticker to use in the Messages app.
Apple says the award can be earned by doing any workout that's recorded through the Workout app or another app that adds workout information to the health app.
The badge offered for the Veterans Day challenge is the same badge that was awarded for the 2017 Veterans Day challenge, which also tasked Apple Watch owners with completing an 11-minute workout.
Apple does activity challenges on holidays on a regular basis, providing special badges and stickers for those who complete them. The last challenge, for National Parks Day, took place in September.
Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 5
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)