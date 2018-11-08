Apple Offers New Activity Challenge on Apple Watch for Veterans Day

Thursday November 8, 2018 9:11 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple is planning to offer a special activity challenge on Veterans Day, which is set to take place on Sunday, November 11.

Apple Watch owners who do a workout of 11 minutes or more can earn a special Veterans Day-themed badge that will show up in the Activity app along with a matching sticker to use in the Messages app.


Apple says the award can be earned by doing any workout that's recorded through the Workout app or another app that adds workout information to the health app.

The badge offered for the Veterans Day challenge is the same badge that was awarded for the 2017 Veterans Day challenge, which also tasked Apple Watch owners with completing an 11-minute workout.


Apple does activity challenges on holidays on a regular basis, providing special badges and stickers for those who complete them. The last challenge, for National Parks Day, took place in September.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch, watchOS 5
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now)
15 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Morgenland
1 day ago at 09:42 am
Cute!


Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mashdots
1 day ago at 09:47 am
that design is clever as heck. i love it.

Cute

I'm 100% sure this was the first design and then jony's like "not flat enough"
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Veinticinco
1 day ago at 11:08 am

You forgot the rules of rock, eagle, poppy.

Eagle eats poppy. Poppy grows on rock. Rock kills eagle.

You lot forgot the rules of not shamefully looking the other way until 1917 and 1941 :p
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
travis64
1 day ago at 10:13 am
Yea should be at least 30mins
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
MVallee
1 day ago at 09:36 am
What about Canada? Remembrance Day is also November 11th.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
OldSchoolMacGuy
1 day ago at 10:05 am
Seems to be the easiest challenge yet. 11 minutes of exercise and that's it? Suppose it's a Sunday and many only workout during the week but just walking around the grocery store should be enough to get that challenge met.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
Veinticinco
1 day ago at 10:45 am

Does this apply in the UK or only in the US? I don't care if it's not celebrated here - I want to win a soaring eagle emoji to kiss my limey friends with.

You might get a poppy instead ;)

Oh and I think you’ll find November 11th is “celebrated” ever so slightly in the UK
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]