Previewed at WWDC, launching in the fall.
Apple Releases First Public Beta of iOS 12
Beta testers who have signed up for Apple's beta testing program will receive the iOS 12 beta update over-the-air after installing the proper certificate on an iOS device.
Those who want to join the beta testing program can sign up on Apple's beta testing website, which gives users access to iOS, macOS, and tvOS betas. Before installing a beta, make sure to create a full encrypted iTunes backup or an iCloud backup and be sure to install iOS 12 on a secondary device because beta software is not always stable and can include bugs.
iOS 12 is a significant update to the iOS operating system, introducing Group FaceTime, local multiplayer shared AR experiences, new Animoji, and a Memoji feature that's designed to let you create a personalized Animoji that looks just like you.
Animoji, stickers, text, and more can be used in FaceTime and the Messages app, and there's a new Screen Time feature to help customers understand and manage the amount of time they're spending on their iOS devices. New Do Not Disturb features make it easier to manage notifications, as do interactive notification options and notification grouping.
Siri has been improved in iOS 12 with Siri Shortcuts, which is designed to allow Siri to work with any app, and Siri is also smarter and able to provide info on motorsports, food, and celebrities.
Under-the-hood improvements to iOS 12 will make everyday tasks on the iPhone and iPad faster and more responsive, with the camera launching up to 70 percent faster and the keyboard showing up to 50 percent faster.
iOS 12 will be available to developers and public beta testers as a beta for several months to allow Apple to work out kinks and bugs. The update will see a launch this fall.
Think ima wait one more rev on this and Mojave (which was also released to the public today).
Just to clarify, macOS Mojave wasn't released today. It's listed as "Coming Soon," which we didn't initially notice. So we did have a macOS Mojave story, but I removed it because it's not actually out. Sorry for that mixup! iOS 12 and tvOS 12 are available today, though.
Why did MacRumors remove the story about the Mojave Public Beta? If you jumped the gun, you should note that; not pretend it didn't happen. //www.macrumors.com/2018/06/25/apple-releases-first-macos-mojave-public-beta/
We didn't see that it was listed as "Coming Soon" when the beta site went up. It is not available today. I removed the post and the tweet, sorry about that. I didn't want to leave the post up to confuse people.
For what it’s worth... (not much)
I now download Public BETAs as a matter of course. I don't see many issue with it. I've never had a bricked iPhone. On occasion I may have an app that doesn't work right and then I remember its likely due to the BETA. Battery is sometimes an issue, but I just carry a spare USB block if I know I’m going to be out all day. Sometimes the OS can be a tad clunky and jumpy but all in all, if you’re on these forums then I’d say you’re geeky enough to:
1) be able to download the BETA in the first place:
2) be interested enough to get a peek at new features:
3) in a worst case can jump back to iOS 11.
Not sure why I posted. But hey BETAs are there to play with new features, so download and play. Just don’t complain if they don’t work – that’s the point!
It's very fast on my 6S. apps open much faster than 11.
Is Safari Snappier? :apple:
Why does it only show 11.4.1 for me still ??
coz you still have iOS 11 Beta Profile installed. you need to install iOS 12 Beta Profile!
