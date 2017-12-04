Apple Releases tvOS 11.2 for 4th and 5th Generation Apple TV Models

Apple today released tvOS 11.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 11.2 comes just over one month after the release of tvOS 11.1, the first tvOS 11 update.
tvOS 11.2 can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System --> Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to tvOS 11.2 automatically.
According to release notes provided during the beta testing period, tvOS 11.2 enables a new AVDisplayManager feature for developers, which is designed to allow the device to automatically switch video display modes to match the native frame rate and dynamic range of video content.
tvOS 11.2 brings a new Sports section to the dedicated TV app, which offers up access to live sports games through integration with the ESPN app. The Sports app can be accessed through a new "Sports" tab at the bottom of the app, and it offers up custom content based on team preferences and current sports seasons.
The update also includes support for switching the Apple TV 4K display output to SDR for apps that are GPU-bound when running in HDR and it re-introduces the Unwatched category in Home Sharing for Movies, TV Shows, and Home Videos.
