Apple Releases tvOS 11.2 for 4th and 5th Generation Apple TV Models

Monday December 4, 2017 10:05 AM PST by Juli Clover
Apple today released tvOS 11.2, the second major update to the tvOS operating system designed for the fourth and fifth-generation Apple TV models. tvOS 11.2 comes just over one month after the release of tvOS 11.1, the first tvOS 11 update.

tvOS 11.2 can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the Apple TV by going to System --> Software Update. Apple TV owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to tvOS 11.2 automatically.


According to release notes provided during the beta testing period, tvOS 11.2 enables a new AVDisplayManager feature for developers, which is designed to allow the device to automatically switch video display modes to match the native frame rate and dynamic range of video content.

tvOS 11.2 brings a new Sports section to the dedicated TV app, which offers up access to live sports games through integration with the ESPN app. The Sports app can be accessed through a new "Sports" tab at the bottom of the app, and it offers up custom content based on team preferences and current sports seasons.

The update also includes support for switching the Apple TV 4K display output to SDR for apps that are GPU-bound when running in HDR and it re-introduces the Unwatched category in Home Sharing for Movies, TV Shows, and Home Videos.

anticipate
1 day ago at 10:12 am
This is a major update for ATV 4K users with 4K TVs especially those with HDR sets. Now you can specify in the menu for the ATV to respect the DR and frame rate of the content, and let the TV do the scaling/conversion instead of the ATV. It's a small thing but a huge, necessary update so the TV isn't forced to display incorrect mismatched colors and frame rates for non-compliant content.
Mufasa804
1 day ago at 10:08 am
Awesome!!! Looking forward to seeing updates from Apps like Infuse 5 to take advantage of this update. Just got an LG OLED TV too....
Applebot1
1 day ago at 10:08 am
I just don’t see the value anymore for the ATV here in the UK. Have a few gen 2 and 3’s just to watch iTunes movies I bought over the years. I’m slowly moving away to Amazon for my media.
RagingBrosGaming
22 hours ago at 12:38 pm

*sigh* I’ve been an ATV user for a long time, but out of all of Apple’s products it is the only one I would give a big fat NOT RECOMMENDED for anyone who asks me. The only exception would be if someone is really entrenched in the iTunes ecosystem for movies/tv. But those people likely wouldn’t be asking for a recommendation on which box to buy in the first place.

Sadly, my ATV is getting used less and less in favor of my FireTV stick (which I got for $25)

Omg the fire stick is so slow!
errol
1 day ago at 10:12 am
Excellent news. Hopefully the team can now focus on improving audio pass-through and high-res audio.
Bryan Bowler
1 day ago at 10:39 am
I’m also afraid to update anymore as well. With every update, comes more bugs. After the cycle of updates are through sometime in April to July, I will cease updating all of my Apple products until 12 months later after they’ve worked out all of their quality control issues.

I used to love Apple. Unfortunately, I no longer trust them.
munpip214
1 day ago at 10:14 am

Awesome!!! Looking forward to seeing updates from Apps like Infuse 5 to take advantage of this update. Just got an LG OLED TV too....

Already implemented in 5.6.2. Just need to update the apple tv!
Mr. Donahue
1 day ago at 10:14 am
Don’t know if I want any of those features. The way Apple updates I’m afraid to update anything anymore.

Hope they also focus on stability.
matjamca
23 hours ago at 11:49 am
Terminator 2 in 4K HDR is on the U.K. iTunes Store. I haven’t bought it, but it’s definitely available to buy or rent.
kagharaht
1 day ago at 10:24 am
The stuttering was fixed from the previous update. I am hesitant to update again since Apple track record lately has been terrible.
