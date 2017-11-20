Apple Maps Lane Guidance Expanding to Five More Countries

Apple Maps now offers lane guidance in five additional countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
Apple Maps lane guidance on CarPlay in UK (Photo: Drew Post via Twitter)
While navigating with Apple Maps via iPhone or CarPlay on iOS 11.2 beta, a set of directional arrows will now appear at the top of the screen that indicate which lane your vehicle should be in to exit a freeway or complete a turn.
Apple Maps lane guidance has been available in the United States and China since iOS 11. The feature began rolling out in additional regions in the iOS 11.2 beta, and the new countries are now reflected on Apple's iOS feature availability page.
Apple Maps still shows speed limits in the United States and United Kingdom only.
(Thanks, David!)
